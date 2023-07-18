Today’s Headlines: Gov Bala Dissolves Caretaker Committees Of 20 LG; Otti To Build 6-Lane Road In Abia

Gov Bala Dissolves Caretaker Committees Of 20 LG

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of all the Local Government Caretaker Committees in the state, with immediate effect.

The directive dissolving the committees is contained in a terse media statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Otti To Build 6-Lane Road In Abia

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

Abia State Government has said it would soon embark on the dualisation of Ossah Road Umuahia from the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Tower Junction to Michael Okpara Square, right inside the Umuahia City centre.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting, said that the project was part of efforts to uplift the status of Umuahia from a glorified village into a befitting state capital.

Photo Credit:Google

Senate Asks FG To Tackle Erosion Menace In Edo

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

THE Senate has called for an immediate collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Environment, Ecological Fund Office and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in order to tackle the menace of erosion devastation in Edo Central Senatorial District.

The Senate has also called on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collaborate and carry out emergency works on Ekpoma (Uhiele, Ujoelen, Ukpenu, Borehole Road & Emuhi), Irrua (Uwesan and Ikekato), Ewu (Eguare and Uzogholo), Uromi (Efandion, Eguare & Uzegwa), Udo and Illushi.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Monday Okpebholo, APC, Edo Central.

In his presentation, Senator Okpebholo said that the Senate: “Notes that the peculiar nature of the topography of Edo central senatorial district has put many communities under the constant threat of erosion devastation, resulting in massive gully erosions, flooding and road devastations, which is one major reason why most roads quickly fail leading in communities and homes being damaged and abandoned;

NESG Delegation Meets VP Shettima At State House

Photo Credit:Vanguard paper

A delegation of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG has has met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation, led by the chairman of the NESG Board of Directors, Olaniyi Yusuf, had a meeting with the Vice President 11:30 am.

The courtesy visit is also aimed to, among other things, notify the VP of the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit which holds on October 23-24, 2023, and to invite him to give the closing address of the Summit.

The meeting also included conversation on possible areas of collaboration between the NESG and the Office of the Vice President and National Economic Council on strategic presidential priorities and initiatives.

Dunyanari (

)