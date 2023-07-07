Today’s Headlines: Gov Aliyu lock out Govt house staff over lateness; Adeleke appoints commissioners

Gov Aliyu lock out Govt house staff over lateness

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Thursday locked the gate of the Government House against staff who came late.

The governor was said to have driven himself to the Government House around 8:30am only to find out that the majority of the staff were not in their various offices.

He met only cleaners and one nurse at the Government House Clinic.

He, however, ordered the security guards to lock up the gate and not to allow entrance to anybody.

Adeleke appoints commissioners

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has finally appointed commissioners.

Adeleke, who took oath of office on November 27, 2022, has been running the government without a cabinet, a move that has made the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) criticise him.

However, the governor sent a list of his commissioner and special adviser nominees to the State Assembly nine months after taking over power.

Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, the speaker, reeled out the names at plenary on Friday.

Scramble for committees hots up as Akpabio, Abbas compile list

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Two days after the emergence of principal officers in both Senate and House of Representatives, lawmakers in both chambers have intensified lobbying for chairmanship of committees, Daily Trust reports.

The Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) had on Tuesday told reporters that the Red Chamber would constitute special and standing committees before the end of July.

Bamidele had said with the emergence of the majority and minority caucus, which makes up the principal officers, they would hit the ground running.

The first task ahead of us is to constitute special committees of the 10th Senate. Our rules make provision for six special committees.

How Ajaokuta steel plant can stem building collapse – Kogi Senator

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Senator Sadiku Abubakar Ohere (APC, Kogi) has said the completion of the Ajaokuta steel plant would make available quality and affordable iron and steel for all categories of buildings.

Ohere, who spoke with journalists on Thursday at the National Assembly, said the problem of building collapse in Nigeria largely arose from the unaffordability of quality materials as some builders, he said, resorted to cutting corners.

He said the steel project would also serve as a catalyst for the industrialisation of the country if completed and operated optimally.

Ajaokuta Steel Project needs federal attention and I believe that before President Bola (Ahmed) Tinubu clocks 100 days in office, he will give the required attention for its completion.

