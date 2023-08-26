Today’s Headlines: Gov Alia reacts to murder of Justice Margaret Igbetar, West Ham join Orban chase

Gov Alia reacts to murder of Justice Margaret Igbetar

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Saturday, condemned the murder of Justice Margaret Igbetar, a former President, Customary Court of Appeal by suspected assassins.

DAILY POST recalls that Igbetar, who was murdered earlier in the week by assailants yet to be identified, was found dead in her Makurdi residence by her son on Thursday.

Reacting, Alia, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, expressed worry over the incident.

The governor wondered why a citizen who has contributed her quota to the development of the state in various capacities to ensure that the rights and liberties of all, especially vulnerable members of the society, are protected would be murdered in cold blood.

Alia, who noted that the incident remains a shock to him, directed security agencies in the state to immediately swing into action and ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book.

West Ham join Orban chase

English Premier League club West Ham could rival Tottenham and Lille in the race to sign Nigerian striker Gift Orban from Gent this summer, Soccernet reports.

Orban has been superb for Gent since his transfer from Norwegian lower-league club Stabaek in January. The Nigerian attacker has registered 26 goals and two assists in 28 appearances for the former Belgian champions.

The 21-year-old striker has often iterated his desire to play in the Premier League, and he has already attracted keen interest from two London-based sides.

Tottenham have been in talks with Gent for Orban, but both sides are yet to agree on a price as Gent are demanding a fee in the region of €30-40million, but Spurs are unwilling to match that.

Fulham and Lille have also been touted as potential destinations, but nothing concrete has come out of those talks yet.

However, the three clubs may have company soon as West Ham Central reports that West Ham could turn their sights to Gent star Orban.

Naira ends week on negative note

The naira depreciated against the dollar on Friday as it exchanged at N778.42 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The naira lost by 0.87 per cent compared to the N771.69 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N773.29 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N778.42.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 73.80 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

Again, armed militia kill six in Benue community

The ongoing killings in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has escalated with the reported murder of six persons including a beer parlour operator and a young man who was preparing for his wedding in the Chito community.

It was also gathered that one of the armed gangs operating in that axis of the state weekend mounted a roadblock around the Agboki settlement axis of the LGA, thereby making the Sankera -Chito -Vase road impassable.

This came on the heels of the recent bloody rival militia clashes in the LGA that claimed close to 10 lives while a market and several properties in the area were destroyed by the armed gangs.

According to the eyewitness, the development has forced the District Head of the community, Tor Ngene and his subjects to flee the community to other places for fear of being killed by the rampaging gangs who have crippled business and commercial activities in the area.

