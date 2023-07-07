Today’s Headlines: Gov Adeleke’s daughter, uncle not in nominees list–Spokesperson, Rangers Supporters Club backs Ilechukwu to deliver

Gov Adeleke’s daughter, uncle not in nominees list – Spokesperson

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke did not include the name of his daughter nor uncle in the commissioner nominees list forwarded to the State House of Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in a statement issued to dismiss rumours that the governor’s daughter and uncle were included in the list.

According to Rasheed, Mrs Adeleke is the daughter of Chief Omidiran of Osogbo Land and wife of the late Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

It reads; “The attention of Governor Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to a fake news alleging that the state chief executive has appointed his supposed daughter in person of Adenike Folasade Adeleke and his alleged uncle, Prof Maroof Adeleke into the State cabinet.

Rangers Supporters Club backs Ilechukwu to deliver

Dr. Uchenna Orji, the Chairman, Rangers Supporters Club, has expressed optimistic that the new Rangers International FC of Enugu Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu, will make the club great again.

Dr. Orji, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, described Ilechukwu as a great coach with premier league years of experience.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC employed Ilechukwu after its former Coach, Abdul Maikaba, walked away after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Orji promised that the Supporters Club will give Ilechukwu all the necessary support he needs to take the club back to the continent and win laurels.

Top seed Swiatek into Wimbledon last 16

Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Croatia’s Petra Martic during their women’s singles tennis match on the fifth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

World number one Iga Swiatek reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Petra Martic.

Top seed Swiatek, the reigning US Open and French Open champion next faces 14th-ranked Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

Victory in that clash will give the 22-year-old Pole a place in the quarter-finals for the first time.

Security tops agenda as Tinubu attends ECOWAS Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the President of Guinea- Buissau and Chairman Authority ECOWAS Head of State and Government , Umaro Sissoco Embalo during his private visit to President Tinubu in Lagos State Nigeria. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to attend the 63rd Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Saturday.

The meeting to be held in the port city of Bissau, Guinea-Bissau on Sunday is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues.

A statement from the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, announced that the memoranda include Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC).

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report covers security challenges faced by the member countries.

“Slated for discussion is Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

