Today’s Headlines: Gov Abiodun Meets With Obasanjo, Party Leaders Review 2023 Elections

Gov Abiodun Meets With Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Lost N4trn Annually On Subsidy

Photo Credit: Channeltv

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors in Abeokuta, after which he disclosed that Nigeria had been losing N4 trillion to fuel subsidy.

The governor arrived at the former president’s private residence located on the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at 11.58 am and went straight into a private meeting with him.

Emerging from the meeting which lasted about an hour, Abiodun declined to reveal details of the meeting to journalists.

Photo Credit: Google

“It is a private meeting. A son does not have to have any reason to come and see his father, so I have come to see our baba and it is a private meeting,” he said.

INEC Chair, Party Leaders Review 2023 Elections

Photo Credit: Channeltv

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu; and National Commissioners of the electoral umpire, on Tuesday, met with leaders of political parties at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting’s aims include the review of the 2023 general elections, as well as preparations for the November 11, 2023 off-season governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

Mahmood, who apologised for starting the meeting late, said engaging with stakeholders is the best way to ensure the credibility of future elections.

The meeting, the first public meeting by the electoral umpire with leaders of political parties, was attended by the acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as chieftains of other political parties led by the National Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani.

INEC had in the last two weeks engaged with critical stakeholders who participated in one way or the other in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

UK court fines Indian lawyer £28m in Ibori’s corruption case

Photo Credit: Punch paper

An Indian-origin lawyer, Bhadresh Gohil, 58, was on Monday ordered by a UK court to pay more than £28 million in costs associated with criminal activity. Gohil was previously found guilty of fraud and money laundering in a case involving allegations of corruption against a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

According to the Press Trust of India on Tuesday, Gohil, 58, was found guilty in connection with a corruption case, involving his client Ibori, of money laundering, obstructing an investigation into money laundering, and conspiring to defraud.

In 2010, he was found guilty of these crimes and given a 10-year prison term.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said at the conclusion of drawn-out confiscation proceedings at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday that Gohil was found to have benefited to the tune of £42.4 million and that the judge determined that he has available assets of £28.2 million to pay a Confiscation Order or serve another six years in prison.

Subsidy: Kwara gov solicits support for FG’s reforms, says future is bright

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s reforms, saying the administration will deploy more resources into making the citizens cope with the subsidy removal.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday evening, the governor said the policy was the lesser evil open to the Federal Government.

He added that other options such as printing new currency on a large scale to fund fuel subsidy would crumble the economy and subject the people to greater harm.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, and made available to the press on Tuesday, AbdulRazaq said, “At the moment, we will concentrate more on funding welfare programmes in order to keep the economy going and helping the people to cope with the temporary discomfort. This means we’ll slow down on other things that do not specifically address this need.

Nasu001 (

)