Today’s Headlines: Gololo Tackles Adamu, Yari; Police arrest cow meant for Cultist Day celebration

Gololo Tackles Adamu, Yari

As President Ahmed Tinubu tries to settle down for leadership functions, including delivering good governance, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has suggested how to move the party forward.

Gololo, a former army officer, in a chat with Sunday Sun, took the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu and former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdul-aziz Yari, to the cleaners over their recent roles in the party.

According to him, the threat by Yari to quit the APC over leadership tussle in the Senate would not make the party to lose sleep at all.

He described the move by Yari as paperweight ideology, which wouldn’t cause the party anything except losing their seats at the National Assembly by being recalled by their wards.

The party chieftain, who expressed shock over the new turn of events in the camp of the ruling party after the victory at the National Assembly election, said that the party wouldn’t miss any of those who are ready to leave the party as rumoured.

Police arrest cow meant for Cultist Day celebration in Osun

Police have arrested a cow meant to be used for the July 7th Cultist Day celebration in Osogbo, Osun State.

It was gathered that residents of Egbatedo area of Osogbo, where the cult members gathered from different parts of the state alerted the police.

Upon sighting the police, the suspects, took to their heels abandoning the cow, which they already marked, “Oroki Aye group, 7/7”.

The cow, reportedly marked with a symbol of an axe, was later taken away by the police team.

The Osun state police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the cow was arrested by the police team after the suspect fled from the scene.

DAILY POST reports that the Osun State Police had on Thursday declared the said ‘Cult Day Celebration’ illegal.

Tinubu lands in Guinea Bissau, visits Nigerian troops

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday visited Nigerian troops stationed in Guinea-Bissau under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Stabilisation Force.

The President visited the troops soon after he arrived Guinea-Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The trip to Guinea Bissau was the President’s second foreign trip after his participation at the summit in Paris, France, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking during his visit to the troops, President Tinubu commended the soldiers and their Commander, Gen. Al-hassan Grema, for their dedication and service to Nigeria and their host country, adding that Nigeria would continue to support democracy in West Africa and around the world.

Anambra Secured Under Soludo – APGA

The National Coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has faulted those spreading rumours of insecurity in Anambra State and declared that Anambra of today is very well secured under the result-oriented leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Obigwe spoke in Awka yesterday following the pandemonium that ensued in different parts of the state on Friday over the rumoured attack by unknown gunmen enforcing the one week sit-at-home order by the Simon Ekpa-led group of Biafra agitators.

He noted that a lot has really changed in Anambra State for good recalling that when people talk about insecurity in the state, it reminds him of the fact that Governor Soludo was once a victim of gunmen attack prior to the governorship elections but he was undeterred by the incident as he rather went ahead to confront the situation after his swearing-in.

