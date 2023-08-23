Todays Headlines: God’ll Judge Those Who Betrayed APC In Osun— Ajibola Basiru; Wike Has Capacity To Deliver, His Utterances, Greatest Challenge — Shehu Sani

God Will Judge Those Who Betrayed APC In Osun—Basiru

National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru has said the wrath of God awaits those who benefited from the party and betrayed it during the last general elections in the state.

He spoke at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where leaders and members of the party converged to demonstrate their support for him upon his emergence as APC national secretary.

Recall that the APC lost from presidential to state House of Assembly elections in the state and many attributed it to anti-party activities of some critical stakeholders in the state.

While expressing gratitude to committed members of the party who stood by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates during the elections, Basiru charged them to be steadfast and assured that they would reap the gains.

He said, “Those that had benefitted from the party and still betrayed us, we have handed over their matter to God. If you know you are tired of the party, leave, but don’t stay and still work against it. Those that betrayed us are now disappointed.

Wike Has Capacity To Deliver, His Utterances, Greatest Challenge — Sani

LAGOS – Shehu Sani, a human rights activist and former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the National Assembly, has said that the newly-inaugurated Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has the capacity to deliver as a minister, but may get himself into “serious politi­cal trouble” with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of his utterances.

Sani, a socio-political com­mentator stated this on Tuesday his official X page, where he said although Wike’s capabili­ty to deliver on his job is not in doubt, his utterances or actions may land him in trouble.

Sani further stated that the former Rivers State governor should learn how to “walk in a minefield or be blown by it.”

Speaking his social media page, Sani tweeted: “The capac­ity and competence of the new FCT minister to deliver is with­out doubt. The possibility of get­ting himself and the President into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt.

“He will have to learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it,” Sani wrote.

AU Plans Fresh Sanctions, Abdulsalami Warns Against War

The African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger from all its activities following last month’s military coup in the country.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, the union noted that its decision to suspend Niger followed the failure of the military junta to hand over power to the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

“The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger in all activities of the AU and its organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

“The AU, in this regard, calls upon all member states of the AU and the international community, including bilateral and multilateral partners at large, to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger,” the communiqué read.

The turnout is a sequel to back-and-forth negotiations and threats from concerned stakeholders to see to the restoration of democracy in the Sahel state.

We must change our pattern, Wike charges FCTA Staff

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has charged directors of the various departments in the administration to change their patterns and allow improvements in the territory.

The minister gave the charge during the official handover of files by the Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, at the Conference Hall of the Federal Capital Development Authority in Abuja on Tuesday.

Wike, who sought to clarify earlier remarks at a press briefing on Monday, following his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, explained that his vision was to promptly attend to the issues of sanitation, provision of streetlights, and transportation in the FCT, all of which he said would be made functional in a short time.

He urged directors and soon-to-be-appointed secretaries of the FCTA to ask to be reposted to a different department if they felt that they would not be able to deliver on whatever portfolios they were assigned to.

