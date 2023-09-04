Today’s Headlines: Give us time to settle, address issues–Lalong to NLC, Sanwo-Olu sends new nominee list to Assembly, Abayomi gets second chance

Strike: Give us time to settle, address issues – Lalong to NLC

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Federal Government has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its proposed two-day nationwide warning strike.

Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment, made the appeal while noting that the strike should be called off due to the economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Lalong urged NLC to give the Federal Government time to meet its demands.

As such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

“Furthermore, I would request that the comrade leadership of the NLC give this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu sends new nominee list to Assembly, Abayomi gets second chance

Photo Credit: Punch

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, transmitted a second list of cabinet member-nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This is coming a few weeks after the House confirmed 22 and rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees earlier sent to it for ratification and confirmation.

The immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was among the 17 nominees rejected by the House, made the new list.

The ad hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, who screened the previous nominees, will also screen the new set of nominees, according to a statement posted to the House’s verified X handle on Monday.

“Governor’s Nominees for Commissioners: Speaker Obasa calls on the committee that handled the previous nominees to take charge on the new list sent by the Governor, @jidesanwoolu, and report back to the House by Thursday 7/09/2023.

Zimbabwe president sworn in for second term after disputed election

Photo Credit: Punch

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration for his second term was held on Monday in spite of accounts from international observers who said the country’s August elections were flawed.

Mnangagwa said that Zimbabwe had shown it is a “democracy with maturity” during the ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in the nation’s capital Harare.

The 80-year-old said he would ensure that the country’s constitution and rule of law were upheld over his second term.

He was declared the winner after a presidential election that observers deemed insufficiently free and fair.

Several human rights organisations pointed to voter intimidation, the falsification of the electoral rolls and the appointment of backers of the governing party Zanu-PF to the electoral commission.

Breaking: Tribunal Delivers Judgment in Atiku, Obi’s Petition against Tinubu Wednesday

Photo Credit: Thisday

One month and four days after it concluded hearing in two separate petitions filed by presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, challenging the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as President, the Presidential Election Petition Court, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will on Wednesday deliver its judgement.

This was confirmed Monday morning by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Mr Umar Bangari, although he noted that a statement to that effect would soon be issued to journalists.

Recall that the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had on August 1, announced that the date for judgment in the two petitions would be communicated to parties, shortly after all parties adopted their final written addresses for and against the petitions.

Besides the petitions of Atiku and Obi, the presidential tribunal would also deliver judgment in the petition by the Allied People’s Movement (APM), seeking the disqualification of Tinubu from the February 25 presidential election on account of alleged unlawful nomination of the vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Photo Credit: Google

