Today’s Headlines: Give Tinubu’s Govt A Chance– Otunba Adegbenro, Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages

Give Tinubu’s govt a chance; Nigeria’s problems not quick fix – Otunba Adegbenro

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Nigerian industrialist, Otunba Dr. Adejare Adegbenro, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cautioning that the nation’s myriad problems are not a quick fix.

In a press statement released on Sunday, he urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts in tackling the economic woes, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit it inherited.

“The poor economy, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit inherited can’t be fixed in a hurry. It takes deliberate effort, good policies, and sincerity. The Tinubu government is pursuing these vigorously since elected,” Adegbenro said.

In his wide-ranging remarks, Adegbenro touched on several societal issues that plague Nigeria, including corruption, nepotism, malpractice, and disregard for the rule of law.

He stressed that these issues are not exclusive to the political class but are prevalent at every level of the societal hierarchy.

“We have public servants who steal public funds, teachers who organize special examination centers, parents who pay for exam malpractice for their children, citizens who shunt queues and disobey traffic rules, and politicians who embezzle public funds,” he enumerated, adding: “Our individual actions are a reflection of our society.”

Dr. Adegbenro, however, asserted that these challenges are surmountable, urging Nigerians to work collectively towards creating a safer and prosperous nation.

He further emphasized the necessity of intentional efforts from every citizen in the quest to improve Nigeria’s standing in the comity of nations.

“We all need to work in tandem to have a country where stealing of one cup of garri will not attract more jail term than stealing billions of public funds, a country that produces oil will not pay more to import what they naturally own,” he stated.

Wike bans congratulatory messages on his ministerial appointment

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike has placed a ban on all congratulatory messages from friends and well wishers over his ministerial appointment.

He said such congratulatory messages in lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other such adverts congratulating him on his appointment as Minister constitute serious distractions capable of make him to lose focus on his main assignment in the FCT.

Photo Credit: Google

In a statement tagged “Request to members of the public to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in honour of the FCT Minister ” signed by his Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, it was pointed out that “while the Minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith”

According to the statement, “the Honourable Minister acknowledges the overwhelming outpouring of goodwill from the residents of the Federal Capital Territory and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the Minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in realizing his vision and Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria.

Niger Delta minister reiterates commitment to serve region

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja reiterated his commitment to ensure stability in the oil-rich region of the country.

The minister who also hailed Edo and Delta states on the commemoration of their 32nd year creation anniversary urged the citizens of the two states to reflect on the challenges and victories secured over the years.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our beloved region as we celebrate the 32nd year of the creation of Delta and Edo states from the former Bendel State. This occasion holds great importance as it not only commemorates our shared journey but also symbolises the strength of our unity and the potential for progress that lies ahead.

“As the Minister of Niger Delta Development, I extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to the remarkable people of Delta and Edo states. This anniversary is an opportunity for us to reflect on the strides we have taken, the challenges we have overcome, and the aspirations we hold for our states’ futures.

“The creation of Delta and Edo States has granted us the privilege to shape our destinies, harness our resources, and nurture our unique identities. We stand as witnesses to the growth and development that have taken place over these years, thanks to the collective efforts of our citizens.’

Kogi guber: Why I want Ododo to succeed me — Gov Bello

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has given insight into the selection of his former Auditor General for Local Government, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11th election in the state.

He explained his choice of successor in an address to celebrate the 32nd creation anniversary of the state as he winds up his time in office.

He stated that his decision was to ensure that the state transitions into the hands of a successor that would consolidate his legacies, and Ododo presented the qualities.

He extolled the candidate as humble, humane, and possessing strong leadership skills.

Crownprincess (

)