Today’s Headlines: Give Tinubu’s Govt A Chance; Nigeria’s Problems Not Quick Fix – Otunba Adegbenro, Makinde Lauds NGF, UNDP Kigali Retreat

Give Tinubu’s govt a chance; Nigeria’s problems not quick fix – Otunba Adegbenro

Nigerian industrialist, Otunba Dr. Adejare Adegbenro, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cautioning that the nation’s myriad problems are not a quick fix.

In a press statement released on Sunday, he urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts in tackling the economic woes, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit it inherited.

“The poor economy, insecurity, and infrastructure deficit inherited can’t be fixed in a hurry. It takes deliberate effort, good policies, and sincerity. The Tinubu government is pursuing these vigorously since elected,” Adegbenro said.

In his wide-ranging remarks, Adegbenro touched on several societal issues that plague Nigeria, including corruption, nepotism, malpractice, and disregard for the rule of law.

He stressed that these issues are not exclusive to the political class but are prevalent at every level of the societal hierarchy.

Makinde lauds NGF, UNDP Kigali retreat

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has described the leadership retreat organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme as a means of deepening governance across the sub-national level.

Makinde who doubles as the Vice Chairman of the NGF stated this in Kigali, the Rwandan capital on Sunday following the conclusion of a three-day training on executive leadership.

Attended by 19 Nigerian State Governors at the invitation of the Rwandan President, Mr Paul Kagame; the retreat was dedicated to fostering dialogue on reimagining leadership and leveraging innovative technology, drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

Themed ‘Reimagining leadership in a fast-changing world’, the participants engaged in sessions that explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning, and socio-economic transformation, and concluded with a private dialogue with President Kagame.

A statement jointly signed by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Director of Media at the NGF, and Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg, Head, Public Engagement, Outreach and Partnership Lead, UNDP Nigeria, quoted Gov Makinde as saying, “It has been an engaging retreat. I am glad a significant number of governors are here to be part of it so that, together, we can use the knowledge acquired.

Nigerian Navy recruitment is free — Spokesperson

The Nigerian Navy has said the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise is entirely free.

This comes on the heels of claims by some unscrupulous persons who have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the Service

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents on Abuja by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan.He explained that the recruitment into the Nigerian Navy from online registration to the end of the recruitment process was entirely free.

According to him, ”the attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to the sharp activities of some unscrupulous persons during the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise taking place in Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna.

“These unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the agency.

“Pertinently, it is to be noted that recruitment into the agency from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free.

APC Leader: Some People Believe Tinubu Achieved What Awolowo Couldn’t

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, a former House of Representatives member and Commissioner of Commerce in Lagos State, has said some persons believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieved more than Obafemi Awolowo in terms of uniting the North and South.

The late Awolowo founded the Yoruba nationalist group, Egbe Omo Oduduwa, and first Premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system, from 1952 to 1959.

He was the official leader of the opposition in the federal parliament during the time of Sir Tafawa Balewa as Prime minister.

Many politicians who describe themselves as progressives, especially from the southern part of the country, trace their political ascendancy to Awolowo.

But in an interview with Daily Trust, Olusi, who is a prominent figure in Lagos politics and a political contemporary of the president and chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) — a group of elders with huge influence in Lagos politics, drew a comparison between Awolowo and Tinubu.

“He (Tinubu) is a good organiser, he was able to bring other parts of the country together in the APC and in ensuring the success of our former president, Buhari.

“And I have seen people who have said Bola achieved what our father, late Obafemi Awolowo could not achieve, in the sense that Chief Awolowo wanted the North and the Yoruba people to work together for the advancement of our country. And we have been able to achieve that in the APC.”

