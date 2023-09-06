Today’s Headlines: Give Tinubu Time To Return From India – Lalong To NLC, We Failed To Integrate Into A Nation, Says Jonathan

Lalong to NLC: Give Tinubu time to return from India, issues will be resolved

Photo Credit: The Cable

Simon Lalong, minister of labour and employment, has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to ‘hold fire’ until President Bola Tinubu returns from India.

Tinubu is currently in New Delhi for the G20 summit.

On September 1, Joe Ajaero, NLC president, announced that the union would embark on a two-day warning strike on Tuesday over the impact of petrol subsidy removal on the masses.

On Monday, Lalong appealed to the NLC to suspend the proposed warning strike.

Lalong noted that such a strike would be detrimental to the gains being recorded by the new administration.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) programme, the minister assured the NLC that when Tinubu returns to the country, issues that led to the strike would be resolved.

“As of now, I did not receive any formal notice of strike. I only saw strike actions taking place. According to the NLC, the two-day warning strike is to prepare for a 14-day strike,” Lalong said.

We failed to integrate into a nation, says Jonathan

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has said Nigeria failed to integrate into a nation since amalgamation of Northern and Southern Protectorate in 1914.

Photo Credit: Google

He spoke in Abuja at a dialogue to mark the 60th birthday of National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), and Fellow of Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Prof Udenta Udenta.

Jonathan noted there was no commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity with common philosophy.

“There was no commitment to integrate Nigeria into an entity that you can say yes, this is a nation with common philosophy …” he said.

According to him, the country was so polarised especially during early party formation as the parties mostly had regional bias.

PEPT Judgment: Peter Obi failed to identify polling units with irregularities – Tribunal

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday failed to identify some polling units that recorded irregularities during the February presidential election.

This was one of the submissions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement in Abuja.

Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the judgement on Wednesday, ruled that Obi made a generic accusation of election malpractice.

Mohammed also stated that the petitioners failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

The judge ruled that although Obi and LP claimed to have scored the majority of lawful votes cast, they failed to state the number of lawful votes they scored.

“The petitioners failed to state the number of votes affected and the number of people disenfranchised. They also failed to prove that their votes were suppressed by failing to specify the number of votes suppressed.

Why we upheld Shettima’s nomination – Tribunal

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday struck out the petition of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a ruling on the objections against the petition made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Presiding Justice of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani held that the petition lacked merit and competence for it to be determined.

Among others, Tsammani said the disqualification issue on which the petition was predicated was a pre-election matter that ought to have been taken to a Federal High Court and not a Tribunal.

Being a pre-election matter, the Tribunal said that it has no jurisdiction to dabble into the issue of disqualification to question the nomination and declaration of Tinubu, Shettima and APC victory at the presidential election.

Crownprincess (

)