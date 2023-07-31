Today’s Headlines: Give President Time To Deliver Kalu Tells NLC, Wike on His Way Out of PDP-Bio

Give president time to deliver, Kalu tells NLC

Photo Credit: The Sun Nigeria

Former Abia State governor and Senator representing North Senatorial Constituency, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has appealed to the NLC to exercise patience and cancel its nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

He made the appeal on his verified Twitter page yesterday, saying labour unions should give President Bola Tinubu’s administration time to deliver.

Kalu said: “I sincerely appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to ridicule the economy with their proposed strike.

Ministerial List: Wike on His Way Out of PDP, Says Ex-Minister

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Ahead of today’s meeting by the Peoples Democratic Party ((PDP) stakeholders, a former Minister of Transportation, Ibrahim Bio, in the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, has said it was apparent that the erstwhile governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, would be leaving the party soon.Bio stated this while reacting to Wike ‘s ministerial nomination during an interview on Arise Television.

He said it was evident that Wike would leave the PDP, because he could not combine being a leader of the party in Rivers State and minister under the All Progressives Congress-led administration.

“Nyesom Wike is the only PDP card-carrying member on the ministerial list. I don’t know how he will marry that with being a leader of the PDP in Rivers State,” he said

The acting national chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, had yesterday summoned a meeting of the party stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the PDP, including the nomination of the former governor of Rivers State, who was recently nominated minister in the President Bola Tinubu administration.Wike had obtained a court order restraining the National Working Committee (NWC) from suspending and expelling him.

Niger coup plotters dismiss ECOWAS threat, Bazoum reinstatement

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Economic Commission of West African States Authority of Heads of State and Government, on Sunday, in Abuja, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Niger Republic military to release and reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and government of the landlocked state.

But in a swift reaction, the Niger putschists rejected the call and warned ECOWAS against military intervention, saying, “We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland.”

ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held an extraordinary meeting on Sunday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the next line of action on the developments in Niger Republic.

Recognising Bazoum as the legitimate President, the bloc rehashed its earlier resolution to explore “all measures necessary” to restore democratic governance in Niger.

Ohanaeze backs Enugu gov’s battle against sit-at-home

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Enugu State chapter of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, on Sunday, declared support for Governor Peter Mbah to end sit-at-home in the state.

Sit-at-home is the brainchild of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra to press for the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze said sit-at-home had outlived its usefulness and must stop.

In a statement on Sunday by its Enugu President, Prof. Fred Eze, Ohanaeze applauded the courage of the governor, in taking the bold steps to put an end to “the scourge of sit-at-home in Enugu State.”

The organisation said Enugu State had become overwhelmed by the stranglehold of sit-at-home and commended the governor for pronouncing a ban on it.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)