Today’s Headlines: Give me opportunity to rule Nigeria to make change— Peter Obi, Tinubu Appoints

Give me opportunity to rule Nigeria to make change — Obi

The Labour Party (LP), Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to give him the opportunity to rule Nigeria to change the narrative of things in the country.

Obi made the appeal while flagging off the campaign for the LP Governorship candidate Sen. Athan Achonu on Tuesday in Owerri for November 11 election, held at Kanu Nwankwo mini stadium, Owerri.

Obi declared that Achonu was elected through the rigorous processes of the primary elections.

He said, “I have said it publicly, I will change Nigeria. I know what it takes to change Nigeria, Imo; change everywhere”.

He said: “What we are saying, give us the chance. I have said it repeatedly. You have seen Abia. Very soon, you will see changes. In Abia today, we people have hope. That is governance. That is what we want. We want Nigeria that they are preaching, that we don’t have.”

He urged the electorate to cast their votes where there is an inscription of human beings (Papa Mama and Pikin) in the Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi for LP candidates.

In his speech, the LP National Chairman Julius Abure, who handed in the flag to Achonu, repeated the authenticity of Achonu as the guber candidate in the state.

He appealed to the people of Imo State not to listen to another individual parading themselves as authentic.

Tinubu Appoints Coker-Odusote NIMC DG, Yakub Technical Corps Boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Coker-Odusote’s initial appointment will be for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Tuesday.

After the first three months, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC DG effective November 24, 2023.

The President also directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the outgoing NIMC DG, Engr Aliyu Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

Unconfirmed number of people electrocuted to death in Rivers

An unconfirmed number of people have been electrocuted to death at the Amaechi-School Road junction in Rumuomasi, along the East-West Road, of Obio-Akpor local government area in Rivers State.

While some reports claim over six persons died from the electrocution, others say there were five casualties.

Some victims were also reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries from the electrocution incident.

An eyewitness told DAILY POST that the victims were trying to mount a church billboard at the junction when the iron from the board touched the high-tension pole.

According to the eyewitness while some died instantly, others were taken to a hospital, where they were confirmed dead by a doctor.

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the incident and assured that investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, the Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency has clarified that the agency had no prior knowledge of the mounting of the billboard.

Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Zamfara Governorship Election Petition

Zamfara State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Sokoto, has reserved judgement on the petition filed by the former Governor of the state Alhaji Bello Mohammed Matawalle Maradun challenging the authenticity of the Governorship election result that brought Dauda Lawal as Governor of the state.

The three-man panel of judges led by Justice Cordelia Ogadi reserved the judgement to a later date to be communicated to the parties involved, after the respondents and council to the petitioner, Bello Matawallen Maradun, adopted their written addresses to close their arguments.

The first and second respondents Dauda Lawal, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have all made their testimonies before the Tribunal.

Lawal prayed the Tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the former Governor Bello Matawalle, challenging March 18 Zamfara Governorship Election for lack of merit.

All the respondents cited a case of Oyetola versus Ademola, saying that, the petitioner failed to prove his case, and urged the tribunal to strike out the petition forthwith.

The lead counsel to the petitioner, Barrister Usman Sule, said in his submission that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had excluded the result sheet of 98,564 votes in the Maradun Local Government Area, and the elections was not concluded in some council areas of the state, but a winner was declared.

