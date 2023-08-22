Today’s Headlines: Give me opportunity to rule Nigeria to make change — Obi, Fuel price increased

Give me opportunity to rule Nigeria to make change — Obi

The Labour Party (LP), Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to give him the opportunity to rule Nigeria to change the narrative of things in the country.

Obi made the appeal while flagging off the campaign for the LP Governorship candidate Sen. Athan Achonu on Tuesday in Owerri for November 11 election, held at Kanu Nwankwo mini stadium, Owerri.

Obi declared that Achonu was elected through the rigorous processes of the primary elections.

He said, “I have said it publicly, I will change Nigeria. I know what it takes to change Nigeria, Imo; change everywhere”.

Fuel price increased by 215.75 percent in July – NBS

The average price paid by Nigerians for Premium Motor Spirit, known as fuel, increased by 215.95 per cent in July 2023 compared with the value it recorded in the same month last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics recently disclosed this in its July Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch.

The report stated that the average fuel price jumped to N600.25 per litre in July, indicating a 9.99 per cent increment from the value it sold for in June.

On State profile analysis, Borno State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N657.27. On the other hand, Edo, Kwara and Benue States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N530.00, N535.44 and N537.00, respectively.

How soldiers killed my aide — Senator Adeola

The lawmaker representing Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, has alleged that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were responsible for the death of his aide, Adeniyi Sanni.

The senator made this known in a statement on Monday, signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro.

It had been reported that the lawmaker lost his aide, Sanni, in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Senator Adeola had earlier stated that information available to him on the circumstances indicated that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint around the Ojodu-Berger Area of Lagos on his way to his home at Isheri by “security agents.”

The deceased was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, which he did through a call to his wife, who sent all the documents to his phone through a WhatsApp message.

Subsequently, the wife called a while later, and the late Sanni told him soldiers were still checking the vehicle’s documents.

That was the last she heard from her husband, and the remains of Sanni, ridden with bullets, were later discovered at the Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack.

Oyetola pledges to develop Nigeria’s blue economy

The newly appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assumed office with a pledge to build responsible management that will ensure efficient utilisation of the nation’s marine resources.

Oyetola, who made this known on his assumption of duty at the ministry in Abuja, expressed happiness at the honour accorded by Mr President to champion and chart a course for the growth of marine resources, urging the management team to support him in delivering on his ministerial mandate.

Oyetola observed that, regarding the size of Nigeria’s blue economy, it cannot but be a significant player in the sector, which is estimated to be worth about $3 trillion globally.

Furthermore, he said the blue economy has the capacity to contribute immensely to revenue generation and provide jobs for the unemployed, hence the need to properly harness it.

