Today’s Headlines: Gbajabiamila Not In Your Class — Ohanaeze Youths Tell PDP Chieftain, Sowunmi; PDP Will Be An Extinct Party If Not Reformed — Chidoka

Gbaja Not In Your Class—OYM

Source: Independent Nigeria

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement (OYM) has lambasted Segun Sowunmi, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, over recent remarks criticizing the appointment of Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

The socio-cultural group took a swipe at Sowunmi, who in the remarks had said that the President should have appointed a former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, or former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as his Chief of Staff (CoS) instead of Hon Gbajabiamila.

Sowunmi, who made the assertion during an interview with Channels TV, stated that the two former governors would have given the President exactly what he desired.

PDP Will Be An Extinct Party If Not Reformed—Chidoka

Source: Channels TV

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Osita Chidoka, says the party will become extinct if the party doesn’t get its act together.

Chidoka, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, PDP flag bearer in the February 25, 2023 poll, stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

The former ation minister said the PDP would soon start publishing papers criticising policies and actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Chidoka said, “The PDP in itself was a party in government for 16 years. Its instinct is that of a government party and not that of an opposition party and it has taken us eight years now to begin to realise.

“Now, we are beginning to see that PDP itself needs to be reformed, PDP itself needs to renew itself, reimagine itself to begin to play the role of opposition, knowing full well that we have a politician as President.

Why Putin Called Me—Goita

Source: Vanguard paper

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at several rallies.

Digital billboard is cheaper – Ezekwesili on removal of ‘All Eyes on Judiciary’ advert

Source: Daily Post

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has reacted to the government order on the removal of ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards nationwide.

Ezekwesili in a post on her social media platform on Wednesday insisted that the Nigerian Judiciary constitutionally owes citizens absolute judicial independence, transparency and integrity.

DAILY POST reported that the federal government ordered the removal of the billboards of “All Eyes on the Judiciary” nationwide, after it claimed that it would pitch the people against the judiciary.

The government also dissolved the Adver­tising Standard Panel (ASP) secretariat over its approval of the ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary’ advert.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Dr Olalekan Fadolepo, the Director-General of the Adver­tising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, described the advert as insensitive.

