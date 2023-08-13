Today’s Headlines: Gbajabiamila Is A Man Of Integrity—APC Group, Otti Bans Okada In Umuahia, Aba

Gbajabiamila Is A Man Of Integrity—APC Group

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he is a man of integrity and long standing excellence.

The council was reacting to what it called disgraceful and embarrassing outburst by a group accusing Gbajabiamila of biases in the appointment of ministers and other top officials of government.

The National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this at the weekend, during a courtesy visit to one of the aspirants for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, Fuad Laguda, in Lagos, said “President Bola Tinubu is saddled with the responsibility of appointing those to work with him.”

(Photos Credits: Google)

Otti Bans Okada In Umuahia, Aba

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has directed an immediate ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia and Aba metropolises.

In a statement signed by Kazie Uko, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on Sunday evening, Gov Otti said that effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such a purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

He directed security agencies in the two cities to arrest any individual caught violating the order for possible prosecution.

Though no reason was given in the statement for the ban on okada use, some sources said it was part of the measures being applied by the state government to tackle crime in parts of the two cities.

Niger crisis: Don’t Resort To Military Action To Ensure Peace, Catholic Archbishop warns FG

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

In a strong call for peaceful resolutions to the crisis in the Niger Republic and the improved management of resources, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has emphasized that Nigeria cannot afford to resort to military action to ensure peace.

Instead, he advocated for a focus on dialogue.

Delivering the homily at the Church of St. Anthony, Angwan Gede, Abuja, the Archbishop also highlighted the need to redirect substantial funds, which could otherwise be used in military conflict, to address the pressing hardships faced by the Nigerian people.

His remarks came as Nigeria grapples with high fuel prices, business disruptions, insecurity, corruption, and poverty.

“We are a nation richly blessed, but the mismanagement of our resources continues to take its toll on us,” Archbishop Kaigama stated.

Niger Coupists: Nigeria Would Have Been Affected If We Didn’t Take Over

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, has said the military take over in his country saved Nigeria of an imminent disaster.

According to Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Tchiani said this during a meeting that a Nigerian delegation of clerics had with the junta in Niamey, Niger’s capital, on Saturday.

Daily Trust had reported how Islamic scholars who met President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday headed for Niger.

According to Sheik Lau, Tchiani claimed the coup was well intended, adding that “they struck to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only Niger Republic but also Nigeria”.

