Today’s Headlines: Gas expansion projects to gulp $20bn yearly – FG, Adams sets double Ligue 1 records

Gas expansion projects to gulp $20bn yearly – FG.

According to Punch news, The Federal Government, on Monday, said about $20bn annual investments would be needed to achieve the desired gas expansion projects in Nigeria and deepen the use of gas across the country.

It disclosed this through the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative at the Decade of Gas Action Plan Dialogue, organised by the African Initiative for Transparency, Accountability and Responsible Leadership, in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary, NEITI, Ogbonnaya Orji, explained that for the gas utilisation policy of the Federal Government to work, there was a compelling need for deliberate ambitious investment in gas infrastructure.

This, he said, would include investments in specific connectivity across upstream facilities to processing, power plants, and other end uses.

“The network code provides a framework through third-party access to resolve some of the connectivity issues, but to a large extent, achieving the desired gas expansion will require an estimated $20bn annually to bridge Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

“Given the shrinking fossil fuel investment landscape, clarity is required of the infrastructure to be prioritised,” Orji stated, while speaking on how to review Nigeria’s gas utilisation policy to align with the country’s energy transition plan.

He pointed out that the largest gas reserves in Africa was in Nigeria, as the country’s gas reserves was the 9th largest globally.

Adams sets double Ligue 1 records.

According to Punch news, Montpellier striker, Akor Adams, has laid a marker in the French Ligue 1 by becoming the first player to score two goals in his first league game, as well as recording the fastest brace in the French topflight, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

Following a move from Norwegian side Lillestrom last week, the Nigerian was handed his first appearance in Ligue 1 by coach Michel Der Zakarian as they faced Le Havre at Stade de la Mossonand on Sunday.

The former Flying Eagles striker rewarded his coach with two quick goals as they were held 2-2 by the visitors.

According to the statisticians at OPTA, there was only a minute and 42 seconds between Adams’ two goals – the fastest double for a player on his debut in Ligue 1 since OPTA started analysing the competition in 2006/2007.

His two goals weren’t enough to win the game for Montpellier but he made history on his Ligue 1 debut.

“First player in Montpellier’s history to score a brace in his first game in Ligue 1,” the club stated on Monday while relishing his performance.

Adams was also named in the Ligue 1 team of the week following his impressive debut for Montpellier in the French topflight.

Northern govs tackle FG over Gombe-Bauchi Expressway neglect.

According to Punch news, The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya has bemoaned the neglect of the 50-year-old Gombe-Bauchi Expressway, wondering why the Federal Government would rather choose to build a railway from Nigeria to Maradi in the Niger Republic instead of fixing deplorable roads in the country.

Yahaya expressed his displeasure during an inspection of a collapsed bridge in Kalanja, Bauchi State, on Sunday.

Noting that the road was important for business in the North-East region, the governor said it should have been prioritised by the Federal Government.

He said, “I have to come because I have no option. This is not Gombe State, this is Bauchi. I’m sure the governor of Bauchi has been here, don’t be surprised if the governor of Adamawa comes here or Borno State because of the importance of this road. It has been a lingering issue for nearly five years but I know in the last three years it used to happen like this either in the other points of Tashan Tulmi and Bara town.

“The Federal Government has to come in as a matter of urgency and address this issue. You can see vehicles and people around, all our livelihood is dependent on this road.

Zenith Bank official wins US scrabble tourney.

According to Punch news, Zenith Bank member of Oluremi, Charles Osadolor, has emerged champion of the 2003 World English Language Scrabble Players Association Diamonds Challenge (Category 2) in Las Vegas, United States.

The tournament showcased the finest lexical talents from around the world, with Osadolor outshining the other players with his exceptional command of language and strategic brilliance.

With a dazzling performance that left opponents in awe, Osadolor, who is a first-time contestant, navigated the tournament’s challenging lexicon with finesse, securing triumphant word combinations that showcased his deep understanding of word origins, meanings and linguistics.

The player said he was proud to have solidified his position as a true wordsmith at the WESPA Diamonds Challenge, renowned as one of the most prestigious scrabble tournaments.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to have won the WESPA Diamonds Challenge in Category 2,” Osadolor said after the win.

“This victory represents years of dedication to the art of wordplay, a passion that has driven me to constantly refine my linguistic abilities and strategic thinking. I am grateful for the support of my friends, family, and fellow scrabble enthusiasts who cheered me on throughout this incredible journey.

Govt equips neighbourhood corps with security gadgets.

According to Punch news, The Lagos State Government has equipped officers of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency with security gadgets to enhance their service delivery.

The General Manager, LNSA, Ifalade Oyekan, who recently supervised the distribution of the gadgets at a meeting with the five Divisional Commanders, Zonal Coordinators and Corps Superintendents of the agency at Safety Arena, Oshodi, charged officers to be more committed to their duties.

Oyekan urged the officers to carry out their responsibilities diligently and within the ambit of the state law, advising them to always display a high level of professionalism and composure while relating with the people.

He added, “The security gadgets to be distributed today were purchased with Mr Governor’s vision of a greater Lagos and must be used wisely, properly and with caution as they were purchased with taxpayers’ money, hence, the need to safeguard the kits.”

He thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continued support and vision of a greater Lagos, while stressing that the distributed security gadgets were for the safety of the corps officers in times of trouble.

Photo Credit: Google.

Babanee419 (

)