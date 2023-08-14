Today’s Headlines: Ganduje Won’t Stop Kwankwaso From Joining APC, Accept Our New Logo NNPP Tell INEC

Ganduje Won’t Stop Kwankwaso From Joining APC’

Photo Credit: Leadership

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu, has said the APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje won’t stop anyone, including New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from joining the ruling party.

Nwosu said no single individual owns a party, adding that Ganduje won’t stop anyone from joining their party.

Speaking to journalists after he paid a solidarity visit to Ganduje at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Nwosu said Ganduje will be happy seeing people joining the party.

“Yes. They had issues but not a single person can owe a party. Kwankwaso coming will also help him in Kano,” Nwosu said, adding that no one should be surprised seeing Ganduje and Kwankwaso resolving their political differences.

“They can resolve their issues in the APC,” Nwosu said, adding that Democratic system in Africa needs to be strengthened.

“Democratic system in Africa needs to be strengthened because the worst civilian rule is better than the best military rule.”

Accept Our New Logo, NNPP Tells INEC

Photo Credit: Leadership

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept its new logo.

The national secretary of the party, Dipo Olayoku, who stated this over the weekend, said the logo of the party affected their fortunes in the last election.

Photo Credit: Google

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja, he said, “Efforts are to redesign our logo. It is an open secret that our current logo affected our fortunes in the last election. For this reason, we have commenced the process of redesigning the logo.

Niger: Tinubu, APC Have Ulterior Motive For Insisting On Military Option – PDP

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have an ulterior motive for insisting on dragging the military into a needless conflict with Niger Republic.

The PDP said the insistence by the APC administration to draft Nigerian soldiers into Niger Republic in defiance to the disapproval by the National Assembly and Nigerians across board, validates apprehensions in the public domain of ulterior motives by the Tinubu-led APC to import crisis and destabilise the nation for political reasons.

PDP said while it frowns at unconstitutional change of government in any part of the world, the situation in Niger Republic does not warrant any external peace-keeping effort and does not constitute any threats whatsoever to Nigeria’s interest to justify committing its already overstretched military to harm’s way in a needless war.

The party added that the insistence of the APC government to go to war in Niger Republic is already heightening tension in Nigeria.

Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance’

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have thrown their weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ “holiday enjoyment” allowance.

Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday. He made the statement before the Senate adjourned to September 26 for annual recess.

Nigerians faulted the comment as insensitive coming at the time the masses were grappling with the rising cost of living.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Dean, Faculty Board of The Initiatives, said the senators deserved the holiday bonus, having worked for two months without pay.

Crownprincess (

)