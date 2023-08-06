Today’s Headlines: Ganduje Will Take APC To Next Level – Akpabio: Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court

Ganduje Will Take APC To Next Level_Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, described the emergence of immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as putting a round peg in a round hole.

He also congratulated Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru on their emergence as National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC respectively.

A statement from the Media Office of the President of the Senate, quoted him as saying, “we are very satisfied with the emergence of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, as our National Chairman. He ticks all the boxes and he is indeed, a round peg in a round hole. He has all it takes to take the party to another level.

With Dr Ganduje as the party chairman, the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is right on course. As a strong and committed party man, he knows how to galvanize all interests within the party into a united entity for the future success of the party,” Akpabio said.

He noted that “the seamless transition that led to his emergence as the National Chairman shows the maturity and determination of members to work for the unity and progress of the party.”

Atiku Suffers Setback In US Court

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has suffered a legal blow in the United States where he had gone to seek information in his struggle for the seat of power.

His bid to subpoena the Chicago State University, United States ahead of the judgment of the Presidential Election Tribunal was rejected by a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States.

The court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the PDP candidate to get access to President Bola Tinubu’s confidential educational records at Chicago State University.

Atiku had filed the suit without due process. But sensing defeat, he quickly withdrew the case.

According to the Circuit Court papers, Justice Patrick J. Heneghan dismissed the case without prejudice.

In the judgment of July 31, 2023, the judge held that the “petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn, and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case.”

Ruling on the matter, Justice Heneghan said “the case is dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court.”

Senate Rejects ECOWAS Military Intervention Option

The Senate, yesterday, took contrary positions on plans by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to intervene militarily or otherwise in Niger Republic, following a recent coup d’état and the ouster of the democratically elected administration of Mohamed Bazoum.

President Bola Tinubu had in a letter read to the lawmakers at the commencement of Friday’s plenary by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, emphasised on the relevance of the issue by the sub-regional states.

At Saturday’s extraordinary sitting to confirm ministerial nominees, the Senate had planned to approve Tinubu’s request for “the implementation of the resolutions of ECOWAS on the political situation in Niger Republic”.

But the Senate sensing a possible uproar went into a closed-door meeting for about two hours, where President Tinubu’s request was extensively discussed.

Ganduje Chairs First APC NWC Meeting Tuesday

The new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, will on Tuesday meet members of the National Working Committee in what will be his first official assignment as the leader of the party.

The development came barely two days after the former governor of Kano State was ratified at the 12th National Executive Committee meeting of the ruling party at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Aside from Ganduje, Spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also ratified as the new national secretary of the APC during Thursday’s NEC meeting.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, a party chieftain, who craved anonymity, explained that the 73-year-old Kano State politician would chair his first meeting at the national headquarters of the party on Tuesday.

He said, “We are having an NWC meeting on Tuesday. It will be Ganduje’s first official meeting.

“I am sure it is an effort on his part to get familiar with the committee members in a more relaxed atmosphere following the stress of the NEC meeting that approved his appointment. Basiru has also promised to make himself available for the meeting.

On what will be the possible agenda for the meeting, the party chieftain disclosed that priority would be given to appointing officers for the vacant positions in the NWC.

