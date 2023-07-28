Ganduje Visits Abdullahi Adamu

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at his Abuja residence, on Thursday.

Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman because of alleged internal crisis in the ruling party.

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Ekpeyong Akpanika, on Friday decried the removal of fuel subsidy by the present administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akpanika lamented that the removal of the fuel subsidy, resulted in untold hardship and suffering for Nigerians.

According to him, “Nigerians are currently suffering as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, so leaders can provide free transportation to cushion the effects.”

Prelate Akpanika made this known while delivering a sermon during the burial of the late Senator Anyim Ude, which took place at the deceased’s hometown, Iyioji Akaeze, Ivo LGA of the state.

He urged the leaders of the country to emulate the virtues of the deceased and realise that wealth ends on earth.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and past governors of the state who attended the burial, said they won’t allow the family of the deceased to suffer.

FG unveils revised public service rules

The Federal Government on Thursday ordered federal ministries,departments,agencies,among others, to commence the implementation of the new public service rules with immediate effect.

The PUNCH reports that the Public Service Rules contain guidelines on the code and conduct of civil servants, and disciplinary measures among others.

Speaking at the State House on Thursday during the unveiling of the newly-revised PSR, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, said, “The newly-revised Public Service Rules were revised before the end of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, we are launching it and we expect that MDAs will begin the implementation.”

Speaking on the digitalisation agenda of the civil service, Yemi-Esan said extensive work was carried out to put the required mechanisms in place for a smooth transition from physical handling of tasks to electronic means.

Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.

