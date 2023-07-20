Today’s Headlines: Ganduje Tipped As APC N’Chairman, Sunday Igboho’s return plan on course– Lawyer

Ganduje Tipped As APC National Chair

A former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been tipped as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reliably gathered last night.

Ganduje, 73, was yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and three governors who are members of the APC.

Barring any last-minute changes, the former governor will be named as interim national chairman of the ruling party, pending the conduct of the convention of the party later in the year.

Recall that this paper had exclusively reported on Monday the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the party’s national chairman. Adamu, following a plot to edge him out, tendered his resignation on Sunday. The national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, has also resigned.

Ganduje is set to take over from Senator Abubakar Kyari who was named as the acting national chairman on Monday. Kyari, who hails from Borno State, is the deputy national chairman of the party (North).

It was gathered that President Tinubu had on his return from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya on Monday, indicated interest in making Ganduje the party chairman.

Sunday Igboho’s return plan on course – Lawyer

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Aliyu, has said the return of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the country is on course.

Aliyu, who is Igboho’s lawyer, added that he believed that Igboho would have no problem on his return to Nigeria provided he doesn’t resume his campaign for the separation of Yoruba from Nigeria.

Igboho stirred the hornet’s nest when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty in March 2021.

He started a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of the South-West states and went on to call on Yoruba in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo territories to return home.

He, however, fled Nigeria in July 2021 following a nocturnal invasion of his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Services.

The attack led to least one death, while some of his belongings were vandalised.

The DSS claimed that seven AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, and 5,000 rounds of ammunition, charms and other weapons were recovered from his apartment during the invasion.

DSS Indicts NYSC Over Poor Record Keeping, Clears Gov. Mbah

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu forged his discharge certificate.

The secret police indicted the NYSC of shoddy and hasty investigation in coming to the conclusion that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was fake, saying that certificates in Mbah’s series were found to have been issued to corps members in Lagos, contrary to NYSC’s claim.

It frowned at the NYSC’s mis­placement of Mbah’s original file and opened a temporary one for him, noting that NYSC was also unable to trace to whom or which state or states of the federation 12 of its certificates, A808297 to A808308, were issued.

The security agency said, “The failure of the NYSC to maintain a proper record keep­ing system was the cause of its inability to trace Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s initial certificate”, add­ing, “It would be wrong for the NYSC to blame Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for its own failure in re­cord keeping”.

The DSS made these known in a statement on oath adopted by its representative, Mr. Yaha­ya Isa Mohammed, at the ongo­ing Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as Mbah called two witnesses to open his defence on Wednesday.

Subsidy removal: Anambra commissioner backs Tinubu, says policy good for Nigerians

The Anambra State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr Anthony Ifeanya, has backed the subsidy removal policy of the Federal Government that has triggered an increase in the price of fuel from N520 to N617 across the country.

Speaking in Awka on Wednesday, Ifeanya, noted that the subsidy removal will be beneficial to all Nigerians in the long run.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his courage to remove the subsidy, adding that past administrations have only paid lip service to the issue.

He said, “The subsidy removal is a bold step taking in the right direction. It will be of benefit to all Nigerians at the end of the current pains everyone is passing through.

“The President has taken the best and wisest decision for the collective good of Nigeria and its people. Nigerians are suffering at the moment but things will get better in the later days to come.

“What the President has just done has been lying down on the table of previous administrations for years. None of the past leaders had the political will and courage to take the bull by the horns.

“For me, there is no need for Nigerians lamenting. I know Nigerians are currently passing through hardship as a result of the policy, but there will be light at the end.

