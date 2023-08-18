Today’s Headlines: Ganduje takes Uzodimma, Okorocha to Aso Villa; FG Still at War With South-East – Ohanaeze Affiliate Group

Ganduje takes Uzodimma, Okorocha to Aso Villa

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and one of his predecessors, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja yesterday, seemingly to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Uzodimma and Okorocha, who have recently become political adversaries, were observed arriving at the Villa around 6:07 p.m., accompanied by the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. However, in less than five minutes, the trio emerged from the Villa along with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It was reported that the President had already left the office before the arrival of the APC chieftains.

A source from the Presidency indicated that Ganduje might have brought Uzodimma, who serves as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), along with his estranged predecessor Okorocha and Sanwo-Olu to the President’s residence.

While the specific agenda of the meeting was not disclosed at the time of preparing this report last night, it is likely connected to the ongoing conflict between Uzodimma and Okorocha, who held the position of Imo State governor from 2011 to 2019.

FG Still at War With South-East – Ohanaeze Affiliate Group

The Njiko Igbo Forum, an affiliate of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, claims that the Federal Government is still at war with the Igbo in Nigeria. The President of the Forum, Rev. Okechukwu Obioha, made this statement in a press release provided to DAILY POST on Thursday night.

According to Obioha, the people of the South-East region will not be appeased by the palliative measures being implemented by the Federal Government to mitigate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal. He criticized the insensitive and discriminatory policies of successive administrations, which he sees as a severe affront to the psyche of the Igbo community in the country.

Obioha pointed out that even after several years since the civil war, the people of the South-East are still being treated as defeated individuals. He used the abandonment of the Eastern rail corridor as evidence that the federal government is not prioritizing the development of the Igbo people.

The Ohanaeze chieftain emphasized the insulting nature of the situation, particularly highlighting the removal of rails and sleepers along these corridors, leaving no trace of the former rail line except overgrown grass and trees.

Obioha’s assertion comes in the midst of protests from the region’s residents regarding the allocation of ministerial slots by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While the North-East has been granted 10 slots and the South-West has received 9 slots, the South-East is only given its mandated five slots.

However, the list of portfolios released by the Tinubu presidency indicates that the zone has been assigned four main ministers and one junior minister. These appointments include: Doris Anite as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Uche Nnaji as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology; Nkiruka Onyejeocha as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Uju Kennedy as the Minister of Women Affairs; and David Umahi as the Minister of Works.

Replicate your achievements as gov in FCT, indigenes tell Wike

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are urging the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to replicate his achievements in his former state as he assumes the role of FCT Minister.

President Bola Tinubu recently assigned portfolios to newly confirmed ministerial nominees, designating Wike as the FCT Minister.﻿

In a congratulatory message to Wike, the indigenes expressed hope that he would replicate the infrastructure development he successfully implemented in Rivers State’s capital, Port-Harcourt, within Abuja. The message was conveyed through a statement issued by the Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO).﻿

IG hosts arms control centre coordinator at Force Headquarters

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, welcomed the National Coordinator of the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Major General Abba Dikko (retd.), and the management team of the NCCSALW during their courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement released on late Thursday night, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that Mr. Dikko commended the Nigeria Police Force for the substantial support it provides to the NCCSALW in carrying out its mandate.

ChatterBoxx (

)