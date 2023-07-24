Today’s Headlines: Ganduje intensifies lobby as North Central APC demands chairmanship slot; EndSARS: 103 Recovered Bodies Not Lekki Tollgate Victims, Says Lagos

Ganduje intensifies lobby as N’Central APC demands chairmanship slot.

According to Punch news, A former governor of Kano State, Umaru Ganduje, has intensified lobbying in his bid to emerge as the next National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The crisis within the ruling party led to the sudden exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

Ganduje from the North-West zone has been visiting prominent members of the party to solicit support for his ambition, but the North-Central zone is opposed to his clinching the coveted position.

However, Ganduje was said to have secured the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the Progressives Governors’ Forum.

The PGF, an umbrella body of governors elected on the APC platform, which met in Abuja, has reportedly agreed to back Ganduje as Adamu’s successor.

A source noted that the former governor met with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on Sunday in Abuja as he intensified his lobby to be the consensus candidate for the party’s top job.

#EndSARS: 103 recovered bodies not Lekki tollgate victims, says Lagos.

According to Punch news, The Lagos State Government has approved mass burial for 103 corpses recovered in the wake of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests, demanding the disbandment of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The government, however, stressed that the 103 corpses were not recovered from the Lekki tollgate.

The PUNCH reports that the protracted nationwide #EndSARS protest occasioned violence with loss of lives in Lagos, which was the epicentre of the protest.

Of note was the alleged killing of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate by soldiers on the night of October 20, 2020, with the state setting up a commission of inquiry to probe the allegation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, confirmed the authenticity of a leaked letter indicating planned mass burial for 103 corpses.

The letter, dated July 19, 2023, emanated from the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and was addressed to the Ministry of Health.

The letter, signed by the Director-General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Onafowote Idowu, revealed the approval of the sum of N61,285,000 for the mass burial.

Eight die, 11 hospitalised after consuming ‘killer’ drinks.

According to Punch news, No fewer than eight persons have died while 11 others were in critical condition after allegedly taking killer alcoholic drinks in some parts of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The government, however, raised the alarm, warning people of the state to be wary of the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in the statement said there were reports of 11 cases of severe illnesses and eight deaths directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products.

He said the state government had swung into action to raise awareness and sensitise the public to the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by NAFDAC.

According to Coker, the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18 and 20, 2023 from two Local Government Areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu-North East and Odogbolu.

She added that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She, however, advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation is ongoing.

