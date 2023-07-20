Today’s Headlines: Ganduje Favoured To Become New APC National Chairman, Why I Met CDS – Gov Sule

Former Kano Governor Ganduje Favoured To Become New APC National Chairman

Save for unforeseen circumstances or last minute change of permutations, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), guided by President Bola Tinubu, may settle for former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as its substantive national chairman.

Although the preferred candidate for the office of national secretary was not clear yet, a former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, was said to have been pencilled in for the position. Though, Oyetola was believed not to be particularly keen because of his ambition to return to office as governor of Osun State.

Those were some of the highpoints of the meetings held on Wednesday by Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and some APC governors.

Also on Wednesday, APC governors, under the umbrella of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), expressed support for the resignation of former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying, however, they both served the party well.

Tinubu and Shettima had met with President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and some governors on Wednesday on the state of play.

Why I Met CDS – Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says he does not know much about the security challenges in his state.

He said this during an interview with reporters in Abuja on Wednesday after meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, over the alleged influx of bandits to his state from Plateau State.

He said, “First and foremost, as you know, Nasarawa State has the largest proximity to the Federal Capital Territory among other states. So, the security in Nasarawa State is always very important to the North and to Nigeria. As usual, I’m very regular visitor to this office of the CDS.”

Sule said he used the opportunity to congratulate the CDS on his appointment and “discuss a few issues about the security challenges that may come up.

Gunmen robbed us near Benue police checkpoint – Victim

A victim of armed robbery, Terna Amos, on Wednesday, recounted how he and other passengers of a vehicle heading to Makurdi from Otukpo, both in Benue State were attacked by suspected armed robbers in Adaka, a suburb of the state capital, on Tuesday.

Amos, who is the Benue State correspondent of the National Record newspaper, told journalists in Makurdi that the suspects also raped two female passengers.

The incident, according to him, occurred around 9pm on Tuesday along the Naka-Makurdi Road, a few kilometres from Makurdi.

Amos said he and other passengers had boarded the vehicle from Otukpo to Makurdi and ran into a roadblock mounted by the suspected armed robbers.

He said, “The incident happened close to a police checkpoint near Adaka when some men numbering about 10 forced our vehicle to stop.

FG team inspects erosion sites in Anambra

A Federal Government delegation from the Ecological Project Office, under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, visited Anambra State to carry out an on-the-spot- assessment of some of the erosion sites in the state.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, the leader of the delegation, Lawal Mohammed, said the visit was to ascertain the level of damage already caused by erosion and determine the kind of intervention the Federal Government could make.

Mohammed, who is an Assistant Chief Civil Engineer at the Ecological Project Office, said the report of the inspection would get to the appropriate authorities. He gave the assurance of quick intervention by the Federal Government.

He said, “It is noteworthy that the Ecological Fund Office is an office under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation headed by a Permanent Secretary. The fund constitutes one per cent of the Federation Account and it is known as Derivation and Ecology Fund.

“The prime objective of the initiative was to have a pool of funds that would be solely devoted to the funding of ecological projects to mitigate serious ecological problems.”

