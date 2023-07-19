Today’s Headlines: Ganduje Denies Collecting N10b For CCTV Project, Abiodun’s Silence Unsettles Ex-Appointees

Ganduje Denies Collecting N10b For CCTV Project

Former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has faulted stories that his administration collected N10 billion loan for the installation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the state’s metropolitan area.

Ganduje, through his media aide, Muhammad Garba, described the report credited to a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) as figment of his adversaries’ imagination.

He remarked that the said Coalition of Political Analysis Forum and Governance were hired to discredit the former government by calling for an investigation on why the money was not spent on the project.

“To further confirm that it is fake, the so-called organisation knew nothing about the project, and the hastiness with which its paymasters want them to be in the media exposes clearly their intent. We, therefore, challenge them to provide evidence for the N10 billion loan.

Abiodun’s Silence Unsettles Ex-Appointees

Expectations are high that Governor Dapo Abiodun would send his list of commissioner nominees to the Ogun State House of Assembly in a couple of days, after which he would set up his cabinet for the second time.

According to the law, the governor has until July 27 to send the list to the lawmakers, whose confirmation he must get before swearing in the would-be commissioners.

Unlike in 2019 when the governor waited for about seven months to have the luxury of time needed to scrutinise the nominees, the law now mandates the President and governors to do this within 60 days of their inauguration.

During a valedictory executive council meeting on May 28, Abiodun dissolved his cabinet, telling the commissioners, advisers and others that some of them might be called again to serve.

With this statement, the governors had hinted that a sizeable number of his former appointees would no longer be needed in the new cabinet.

At the moment, the governor is working on the list of his new cabinet members, but this has been kept a top secret, giving no clue of who would make the list.

Court Affirms Judgement Banning FRSC From State Roads

The Court of Appeal in Asaba, Delta State, has upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court restricting the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, from operating on state and local roads in Nigeria.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Warri had in 2019, ruled that the FRSC can only operate on Federal roads.

It held that the Corps has no legal right to carry out any activity on state and local government roads.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the FRSC challenged the high court’s ruling at the Court of Appeal.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice E. Nwite, dismissed the FRSC’s appeal and restricted the Corps’ operation to only federal roads in different parts of the country.

Reacting to the judgement on Tuesday, the FRSC in a statement shared by the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, on Twitter, said the commission would appeal the judgment of the Appeal Court.

56 firms receive fuel import licences as consumption drops by 35%

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the demand for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has dropped by over 35 per cent since the removal of subsidy.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, the daily PMS truck out has reduced significantly to about 47 million litres per day from 66 million litres per day in May.

At a meeting with Petroleum Products Marketers in Lagos, Ahmed said since the announcement of subsidy removal by President Ahmed Tinubu on May 29 this year, the Authority encouraged all the marketing companies interested in importing PMS to get license to import petroleum products, saying about 56 oil marketing companies had so far obtained license to import PMS but only 10 out of the 56 had shown commitment.

“Out of those 10, three of them have already landed cargoes and they are Prudent Energy, AY Ashafa and Emadeb, but 11plc and others are also indicating interest to import in August and September.

