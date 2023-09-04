Today’s Headlines: Gabon’s new leader vows ‘free’ elections, amnesty for dissenters; Presidential tribunal to air judgement live

Gabon’s new leader vows ‘free’ elections, amnesty for dissenters

Gabon’s coup leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema, vowed, after being sworn in as interim president on Monday, to restore civilian rule through “free, transparent and credible elections” after a transition and amnesty prisoners of conscience.

In a speech after taking the oath of office, Nguema said the elections would be the stepping stone to “handing power back to the civilians,” although he did not give a timeline.

Nguema said he was seeking the participation of all of Gabon’s “core groups” to draft a new constitution, which “will be adopted by referendum.”

Presidential tribunal to air judgement live

The Court of Appeal Headquarters on Monday said the presidential tribunal judgement on the petitions before it would be aired live.

The court said this was to promote, transparency and openness and for Nigerians to watch.

The Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal HQ, Umar Bangari, stated this in a statement while disclosing the date for the judgment on the matter.

He said the date for the judgement had been fixed for Septem

Charles III to mark first year as king

Britain’s Charles III reaches the milestone of his first year as king this week, with his reign so far characterised by a smooth transition from that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The anniversary on Friday is expected to be marked privately, given the date is also that of his mother’s death at the age of 96.

Charles, 74, has slipped into his new role with apparent ease after some 70 years waiting as her heir — the longest of any in British history.

But despite expectation of reform, he has not yet made sweeping changes to the monarchy, fuelling perceptions that his is a caretaker role before his eldest son and heir Prince William takes over.

Fire guts church in Ilorin

A raging fire, on Sunday evening, engulfed the auditorium and three offices of The Word Assembly Church in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The fire which reportedly started in the evening after the Sunday Service consumed the main auditorium and three of the six offices at the headquarters of the church located along Ajase-Ipo Road, Ilorin.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the fire caused severe damage to the church properties because of the late reporting of the incident to the state fire service and other security agencies in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Hassan Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service.

