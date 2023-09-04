Today’s Headlines: Gabonese military junta swears in coup leader today, Insecurity: Adopt Ondo Amotekun initiative, Emir of Gummi tells states

Gabonese military junta swears in coup leader today

The leader of the military junta which ousted Gabon’s President Ali Bongo will be sworn in today as interim President.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, according to Reuter, is expected to address the nation for the first time as interim President after a swearing-in ceremony that would appear to solidify the junta’s grip on power.

The military officers led by Nguema seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election – a result they annulled and said was not credible.

The Gabonese coup is the eighth in the last three years in West and Central Africa.

The coup, which ended the Bongo family’s 56-year dynasty, drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville. But the forceful takeover had received condemnation from abroad

Insecurity: Adopt Ondo Amotekun initiative, Emir of Gummi tells states

The Emir of Gummi, in Zamfara State, Justice Lawal Hassan, has advised, that all the geo-political zones in the country should adopt the Amotekun initiative of Ondo State, towards tackling insecurity in the country.

Gummi said this during the just concluded 69th Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association, held in Abuja.

He said; “I made reference to an issue of adopting traditional sciences in our approach to fighting banditry in our country.

“Specifically, I was recommending that each Emirate in the North should employ traditional way of tackling insecurity and that is what Ondo Amotekun is doing”.

Also speaking at the programme, the Ondo state Commander Security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the internally generated revenue of the state had increased ” as residents, farmers and business owner, now have conducive environment to operate.

NNPP faction to probe alleged N1bn nomination form fees

The new faction of New Nigeria Peoples Party under the leadership of Major Agbo has announced that it will investigate the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and some of his loyalists over an alleged misappropriation of over N1 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms.

This was even as the faction accused a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima, of favouring and imposing certain party candidates ahead of other aspirants.

The allegations were made in a statement released on Sunday by NNPP factional National Publicity Secretary, Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, after a meeting at Abuja National Secretariat.

He said, “NNPP will conduct a thorough probe into the mismanagement of well over one billion naira raised from the sale of forms to aspirants from March 2022 to date. The meeting resolved to invite relevant security agencies to properly examine the accounts of the party with a view to demanding explanations from the party’s presidential candidate, the party’s chairman who left in March 2023, the sacked acting chairman and the National Secretary.

“This is to restore the confidence of party members and candidates who came forward with their hard-earned money to purchase forms. The party also queried the rationale for the location of the Situation Room in the presidential candidate’s residence.

Falana demands Bawa’s release, says remand order expired

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN on Sunday demanded for the immediate release of the detained Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana in a statement issued in Lagos said the remand order for Bawa had expired hence the Department of State Services had no legal grounds to continue to detain him.

“In view of the fact that Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa has not been charged with any criminal offence whatsoever, the State Security Service ought to have released him from custody. I am not unaware of the claim that Mr. Bawa is being detained on the basis of a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory. It ought to be pointed out that the remand order has become spent, invalid, and illegal as no magistrate has the power under section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial.

