Today’s Headlines: Gabon To Swear In Nguema As Transitional President On Monday, FG to close MMIA from October 1

Gabon To Swear In Nguema As Transitional President Monday

The Gabon coup leaders on Thursday said that the country’s new strongman, General Brice Nguema, would be sworn in as ‘transitional president’ on Monday at the constitutional court.

The spokesman, Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, Ulrich Manfoumbi, on state TV said Nguema would “phase in transitional institutions.”

The announcement came a day after rebel officers overthrew President Ali Bongo.

FG To Close MMIA

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

We Handed Over $550 Billion Economy To APC- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that its government left over $550 billion worth of economy to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in 2015.

PDP in a statement issued on Thursday to celebrate its 25th anniversary on its official X, accused the APC-led administration of mortgaging the future of Nigeria with reckless accumulation of N85 trillion foreign debt within eight years.

Speaking about its achievement, the party said, “Today, the PDP celebrates the resilience of Nigerians in the democratic process and particularly the founding leaders and teeming members of our Party for their sacrificial roles in returning, nurturing and sustaining democracy in our country.

FG, Ogun To Finance Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway

Respite is on the way for commuters plying the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway as the Federal Government on Thursday proposed to jointly rehabilitate the road with the Ogun State government.

The proposal was made by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, during a courtesy call on Governor Dapo Abiodun in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The minister was on a tour of federal roads in the Gateway State, along with officials of the ministry.

