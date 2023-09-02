Today’s Headlines: Gabon Set To Reopen Borders–Army; APC’ll Take Over Rivers–Umar Ganduje Warns PDP

Gabon Set To Reopen Borders–Army

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Gabon’s army said on Saturday that it would reopen the country’s borders, closed in the wake of the military coup that ousted ex-president Ali Bongo.

A spokesman for Gabon’s military rulers said on state TV that they had “decided with immediate effect to reopen the land, sea and air borders as of this Saturday”.

A group of 12 Gabonese soldiers had announced on Wednesday that the country’s borders were closed until further notice, in a statement broadcast on the Gabon 24 television channel.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of the elite Republican Guard, on Wednesday led officers in a coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba, scion of a family that had ruled for 55 years.

His ousting came just moments after Bongo, 64, was proclaimed victor in presidential elections at the weekend — a result branded a fraud by the opposition.

The coup leaders said they had dissolved the nation’s institutions and cancelled the election results as well as closing the borders.

APC’ll Take Over Rivers–Ganduje Warns PDP

Photo Credit: The Nation

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) it is set to take over oil-rich Rivers State.

Ganduje gave the warning when he hosted the leadership of Senator Magnus Abe’s group in his office at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Forewarning the ruling party in the State of the impending doom, the former Kano Governor said that with the agreement of the three major blocks of the APC in the State coming together, the ruling party in the State would soon be on the way out.

Kogi 2023: Ibaji‘ll Bounce Back To Life — Ajaka Muri

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Kogi State Wide Consultation of Team Muri/Sam turned into a carnival in Ibaji Local Government Area as a mammoth crowd trooped out to welcome the Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the forthcoming November 11 Kogi State Gubernatorial election, Hon. Murtala Yakub Ajaka Muri.

Hon. Isaiah Davis (ID) Ijele Director New Media Muri/Sam Campaign Council in a statement , stated that Hon. Ajaka who first met traditional rulers in the LGA to seek for royal blessings was overwhelmed by the show of love by the people.

Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Deputy Gov To Get New Office Outside Govt House Next Week

Photo Credit: Punch

The rift between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may come to a head next week as the latter is set to be relocated to a building outside the Government House.

The PUNCH discovered on Saturday that the new office is situated at 7 Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House.

The building used to be the office of the Edo State Public Procurement Office which was inaugurated by former governor Adams Oshiomhole, on December 16, 2014. In fact, the plaque stating the inauguration date is etched by the entrance of the building.

A signboard with the inscription, ‘Office of the Deputy Governor’ is erected at the entrance. When our correspondent visited the complex, on Friday, workers were seen renovating the building and the compound while the renovation had yet to commence on the security post.

PrinceAI (

)