Today’s Headlines: Gabon Must Return To Democratic Order; Military Leader Unacceptable – Nigerian Government, Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

Gabon Must Return To Democratic Order; Military Leader Unacceptable – Nigerian Government

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

The President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government has said the new government formed by the military junta in Gabon is unacceptable, while demanding a return to “democratic order.”

The Nigerian government stated its position in a release by the spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, which demanded an immediate return to democracy in Gabon.

Nguema had on August 30, 2023, led a coup ending 55 years of rule by the Bongo dynasty.

SaharaReporters had on Monday reported that Gabonese military junta had sworn in coup leader, General Brice Nguema, as the country’s interim president.

General Nguema last Wednesday led a coup against elected President Ali Bongo, and removed the president from office shortly after he was announced the winner of the country’s election disputed by the opposition.

It was reported on Monday that crowds of cheering civilians turned up at General Nguema’s inauguration, showing their support for the military takeover of power in the country.

A military parade was held at Monday’s inauguration, which took place at the presidential palace in Gabon’s capital, Libreville.

The coup leader was subsequently sworn in on Monday as interim President.

Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi lamido Sanusi, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the bad shape of the economy, While Obasanjo declared that the former president’s government was allegedly a reckless spender, Sanusi lamented that Nigeria led a false life under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Photo Credit: Google

In an interview with TheCable, the former President also spoke on the increasing coup in Africa

On the current bad shape of the economy, Obasanjo said: “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favour? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

Tinubu expected to speak at African Climate Summit

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu is expected to speak today, September 5, at 11 a.m. during the third plenary session of the African Climate Summit, themed, “Charting a Vision: Investment Opportunities for Green Growth.”

However, it is unclear who will represent the president as he is attending the G-20 Summit in India.

Today’s session will begin with the presidential opening, which will be graced by dozens of African Heads of State and Governments.

The security situation is tight as delegates, ministers and presidents have arrived at the centre.

Tinubu will be speaking alongside Kenya’s President, William Ruto; Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Senegal’s President, Macky Sall, and a youth representative from Togo, Bawoupati Batassa.

The session will be moderated by the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General and the Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday witnessed a bevy of activities, among which was the ministerial opening that had in attendance several ministers and delegates from across the globe.

Wike frowns on N85bn Wasa housing infrastructure, says project poorly negotiated

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, has expressed dissatisfaction over the N85bn contract meant for the provision of infrastructure for the Wasa Affordable Housing project in Wasa District, Abuja.

He registered his displeasure when he led the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud and other government officials to visit the road construction site for the housing estate on Monday.

Earlier, the acting Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department, Mr. Olusegun Olusan, explained that the contract for the provision of the infrastructure was awarded in 2014, at the tune of N26bn but was revised to N85bn in 2018.

Olusan told the minister that so far, a total of N21bn had been paid to the contractor with a balance of N64bn left, adding that the percentage of work done so far is 21.4 per cent.

Crownprincess (

)