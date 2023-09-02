Today’s Headlines: Gabon Coup: Why I’m Happy–Fayose;Subsidy:FG, Kaduna, Partner On Rail Mass Transit

Gabon Coup: Why I’m Happy–Fayose

A one-time governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has expressed happiness over the military coup in Gabon.

Fayose explained that the military coup would clear the path for a democratic system in Gabon.

On Wednesday, the military forcefully deposed President Ali Bongo, who was just re-elected for a third term in a disputed election.

Commenting on the development, Fayose, however, expressed his dislike for military incursion into politics.

Featuring on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Friday, Fayose said: “I am very happy with what happened in Gabon. I don’t like military incursions in politics but I want to say to you that Nigeria is different; we have a reasonably stabilised democracy.

“We have our flaws, but you can see the uninterrupted democratic process. After four years there will be an election. Nigeria has gone from one party to another party.

Subsidy: FG, Kaduna, Partner On Rail Mass Transit

The Federal Government has assured the Kaduna State Government of its support as it plans to embark on the introduction of rail mass transit scheme.

The move, according to the state, is aimed at cushioning transportation challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Minister of Transportation, Sen. Saidu Alkali gave his assurance during a visit to him in Abuja by an 8-man delegation from Kaduna State led by Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Prof Muhammed Bello.

Agriculture Solution To Fuel Subsidy Removal – Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has charged Nigerians to embrace agriculture.

He said it would provide a lasting solution to fuel subsidy removal.

Eno made the call during the September edition of the monthly Covenant Service at the Government House Banquet Hall, Uyo, on Friday, NAN reports.

He urged the citizenry to embrace the agricultural revolution championed through the ARISE Agenda blueprint of his administration by returning to the farm.

According to him, the farm is a panacea to the prevailing hardship in the country caused by fuel subsidy removal.

Travelling From Lagos To Abuja Will Soon Take Four Hours – Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said travelling from Lagos State to Abuja would soon be reduced to four hours with the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway.

Umahi disclosed this during his visit to Ogun and Oyo States as part of his highway inspection tour.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director Press and Public Relations unit of his Ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, on Friday.

According to the statement, Umahi told Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State that, “Let me announce to you that the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway will take four hours to drive from Lagos to Abuja.

“We had a presentation on it yesterday with the consultant, and it’s going to be on Public Private Partnership (PPP). Driving from Lagos to Abuja will take four hours; we are concluding on it within one or two months, and work will start.

