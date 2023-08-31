Today’s Headlines: Gabon Coup Leaders Name Ousted President’s Cousin, Brice Nguema Transitional President, FG To Close MMIA From October 1

Gabon Coup Leaders Name Ousted President’s Cousin, Brice Nguema Transitional President

The former head of Gabon’s most powerful security unit, the Gabonese Republican Guard, Brice Nguema has been named transitional president by the coup leaders.

According to a statement read on National television on Wednesday, Nguema was appointed chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions.

FG To Close MMIA

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

Tailors Protest Alleged Extortion By Aba Power Limited

Tailors in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, on Wednesday staged a protest against alleged extortion by Aba Power Limited (APL), a subsidiary of Geometric Power.

According to NAN, the protesters alleged that despite the epileptic power supply from APL, the company was trying to run them out of business with estimated bills.

A former Chairman of the Association of Tailors and Fashion Designers in the state, Mr Onyebuchi Nwigwe, said that they were not happy with the activities of APL, which, he said, were affecting their trade.

Cross River APC Faults Appointment Of Diehard PDP Member To NDDC Board

The Cross River branch of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the appointment of Asu Okang as a board member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed board members and a management team for the NDDC.

Okang was announced as the Cross River state representative in the board.

