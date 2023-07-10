Today’s Headlines: G5 Should Be Appreciated, Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Govt – Fayose, Court Orders OBJ, Jonathan, Buhari To Account For Abacha’s Loot

G5 Should Be Appreciated, Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Govt – Fayose.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be appreciated by President Bola Tinubu for the role they played in his victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Fayose, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has what it takes to be a minister and “must serve” in the Tinubu’s governmentHe said the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but maintained that the PDP leadership must put its house in order.

“The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP,” Fayose said.

Court Orders OBJ, Jonathan, Buhari To Account For Abacha's Loot

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in a landmark judgment, has ordered the disclosure of the spending details of about USD$5 billion Abacha loot by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.”

The court ordered the government of President Bola Tinubu to “disclose the exact amount of money stolen by General Sani Abacha from Nigeria, and the total amount of Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same by the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari.”

The judgment was delivered last week by Justice James Kolawole Omotosho following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020, brought by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

NAHCON To Sanction State Boards Over Pregnant Pilgrims

Miffed with the high number of pregnant women to Saudi Arabia for the just concluded 2023 Hajj exercise, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has threatened to sanction the State Pilgrim Welfare Boards, agencies and commissions that allowed pregnant pilgrims to travel to the Holy Land for pilgrimage.

The commissioner in charge of planning, research, statistics, information and library services, Sheikh Suleiman Momoh, stated this while answering questions from journalists in Makkah.

No fewer than nine pregnant cases were recorded during the just concluded Hajj exercise among Nigerian female pilgrims, out of which three deliveries and one miscarriage were recorded.

But Sheikh Momoh absolved NAHCON of any wrong doing, saying state officials were responsible for the unfortunate embarrassment and will face the consequences of their actions.

“When we get back to Abuja, the commission would explore disciplinary options for the states that allowed pregnant pilgrims to travel for Hajj.

We will look at the merits of each of the states’ cases and decide the disciplinary measures to dish out to them. We have internal mechanisms on how to deal with these issues. Whatever we decide, Nigerians will get to know,” Momoh said.

He told journalists that NAHCON conducted pregnancy tests for all pilgrims that came through it and two of its female staff that were tested positive for pregnancy were stopped from coming for Hajj.

NASS Committees: Akpabio, Abbas Under Fire For Conceding 50% Chairs To Opposition

In desperate move to ensure stability in the 10th Assembly, the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives have conceded 50 per cent of the chairmanship slots of various committees in the two chambers to lawmakers elected on the opposition platforms.

Consequently, major opposition platforms, especially Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) are to pick 50 per cent of the chairmanship positions of the various committees, leaving the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) with the remaining 50 per cent.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had allegedly sealed a deal with the opposition lawmakers on getting half of the committee chairmanship slots ahead of their elections on June 13.

Findings further revealed that the deal had been reaffirmed at subsequent meetings between the leadership of the two chambers and the leadership of the minority caucus after the June 13 inauguration of Akpabio and Abbas.

It was gathered that the sharing formula would touch on the various categories of committees, designated as Grades A, B and C.

