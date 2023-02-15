This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: G5 is not dead, says Wike, Man beheads wife, chops off daughter’s hand in Jos

2023: G5 is not dead, says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have not split as is widely speculated.

Mr Wike stated this on Tuesday during the governorship campaign flag-off organised by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council for Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

The rally was broadcast live on Channels TV and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The G5, a group of aggrieved PDP governors, is being led by Mr Wike.

The governors are aggrieved with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku and the party’s national leadership.

Apart from Mr Wike, other members of the group include Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State) Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State) and their Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

The group came about after the PDP presidential primary, where Nigeria’s former vice president, Atiku, defeated Mr Wike and others to become the party’s presidential candidate.

Photo credit || Google

They have been demanding the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party in order to achieve a “regional balance”.

Man beheads wife, chops off daughter’s hand in Jos

A man identified as Chayi on Tuesday beheaded his estranged wife and chopped off his daughter’s hand in Kampala community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The man reportedly killed his estranged wife using an axe to cut her head, as well as his six-year-old daughter’s hand when the woman, who had separated from her husband after unresolved issues, returned home to pack her belongings.

A resident of the community, Sunday Yaks, speaking with newsmen in Jos on Tuesday said: “The Kampala community right now is in shock over what the man did to his wife and daughter. I know the man as Mr Chayi, and the name of her daughter is Jessica, who is six years old.

“The man has been having a marital crisis, and the wife eventually left the marriage with their little daughter. But, the woman returned to their house in Kampala with her little daughter to pack her things. We don’t know what happened but the man cut off the wife’s head and the daughter’s hand with an axe.

Election: Ebonyi Govt Shuts Schools For Three Weeks

The Ebonyi State Government has declared a three weeks holiday for all primary and schools in the state beginning from February 22 to March 15, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji, who announced this while briefing journalists on Tuesday of the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, said the decision was to enable the students and eligible voters to exercise their civic rights.

Orji also announced that schools’ academic sessions had been extended by three weeks to make up for the lost period.

He said: “Exco considered a memo presented by the Honourable Commissioner for Education requesting it to declare public holidays for the purpose of the forthcoming general elections to enable the students and eligible voters to exercise their civic rights.

“Exco noted the reason behind the considerations sought, especially the security considerations and the sensitivity of the 2023 general elections.

“Exco approved the request and directed that for the sake of the civic rights of the students and security considerations, all public and private primary and secondary schools shall observe public holidays effective February 22, 2023 from 4pm and resume by 8am of March 15, 2023 and that the school academic session be extended by three weeks to make up for the lost academic period.”

Ogun Central: LP members, movie practitioners join PDP for Aderinokun

Hundreds of Labour party members in Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the ambition of Olumide Aderinokun, the party’s candidate for the state’s central senatorial zone in the February 25 election.

The LP members were received by Aderinokun during his campaign tour of the Local Government.

The defected LP members who were led by the vice-chairman of the executive of the party in the local government, Fayoyin Kayode said they are committed to support the senatorial ambition of Aderinokun.

“We will be working for the emergence of Chief Olumide Aderinokun of the PDP as our next Senator. We have at least 200 members per Ward that will deliver in Ewekoro.

“We are happy about the future with Aderinokun and he stands out as a man with integrity amongst his rivals. I heard about him recently and I was impressed by his contributions so far.”

Also, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) led by Nollywood star, Segun Ogungbe and Kayode Akindina (Paragon) have also endorsed Aderinokun for the Senatorial seat in Ogun Central.

Ogungbe said: “We are actors, but our influence covers every corner of Ogun Central and we are ready to vote Olumide Aderinokun because of his good track record of philanthropy.

Nine States join suit on naira swap crisis

The Supreme Court on Wednesday joined nine States as parties in the suit filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara challenging the propriety of the naira swap policy of the Federal Government.

In a ruling a moment ago, a nine-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, joined the Attorneys General of Katsina Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti and Sokoto States as co-plaintiffs, while the Attorneys General of Edo and Bayelsa states were joined as co-respondents.

The court ordered the original plaintiffs and the respondent – the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) – to amend the processes already filed to reflect the new parties.

Fake EFCC chairman nabbed on Valentine’s Day

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, arrested one Salman Umar Hudu, a 38-year-old indigene of Kano, at a hotel in Abuja, for falsely representing himself as its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, and other officers of the Commission.

According to the Commission, Hudu allegedly obtained N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) from a person he convinced that he can ‘handle’ any matter with the EFCC.

The Commission further disclosed the suspect has given useful information and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Protesters block Eleyele/Eruwa road over scarcity of naira notes, petrol in Ibadan

﻿

Some residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in the early hours of Wednesday, blocked the Eleyele/Eruwa road.

DAILY POST reports that thousands of residents were surprised to discover that the road had been blocked by people protesting fuel and naira scarcity.

The Eleyele/Eruwa road is the major road that leads Ibadan to Ibarapa zone. The blockage of the road has resulted into heavy traffic in Eleyele, Ologuneru and adjourning areas.

Content created and supplied by: Newslight (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #dead #Wike #Man #beheads #wife #chops #daughters #hand #JosToday’s Headlines: G5 is not dead, says Wike, Man beheads wife, chops off daughter’s hand in Jos Publish on 2023-02-15 11:24:09