Today’s Headlines: G-5 Phenomenon Is Beyond 2023—Abia Gov, SDP Denies Collapsing Structure Into APC

The G-5 Phenomenon Is Beyond 2023—Abia Gov.

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has indicated that the phenomenon of the G-5 governors is beyond the 2023 general election as being perceived in many quarters.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

Speaking on Thursday at the Yaradua Center in Abuja after the public presentation of a book “The biochemistry of the environmental pollution’ he co-authored with a lecturer from the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Kalu Kalu Igwe, he reiterated that the G-5 governors’ grouse against the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is to ensure that everyone’s interest is protected, especially at the national level irrespective of tribe or zone.

The PDP has been enmeshed in an internal crisis over party leadership with the presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers state, Southern Nigeria, have opposing views with Gov. Wike calling for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu for the South to produce the party’s next national chairman.

SDP denies collapsing structure into APC

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied ever collapsing its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State. It also dismissed the claims that it was planning to support the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

The National Secretary of the SDP, Dr. Olu Agunloye, in a statement, yesterday, described the report as false and mischievous. According to him, the former Minister of Power and Steel, Kola Balogun, who had announced the purported collapse of structures, does not have the authority to speak for the party, stressing that the party suspended him in August 2018 and later expelled him in February 2019.

Agunloye noted that Balogun was suspended in 2018 for leaking party documents to the PDP, while he was acting state chairman of the SDP in Oyo ahead of the 2019 governorship election. He described Balogun as a persona non grata to the SDP. Maintaining that Supo Shonibare was also expelled from the party on February 11, 2019, and had settled for another political party early this year, he said Shonibare had since ceased to be a member of the party for four years.

Soyinka disowns social media post endorsing Tinubu

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has disowned a statement on social media linking him to the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The social media post also purportedly indicated that the elder statesman described the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in uncharitable words.

The statement claimed that Soyinka said, “Quote me anywhere, Nigerians don’t need the like of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tested the two: Atiku is corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered…. “Anybody, any cabal, any Viju milk activist, attempting to humiliate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have me to contend with.

Naira crisis: FG, CBN must respect Supreme Court, says APC

The All Progressives Congress has called on the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction on the Naira note re-design.

Source: Punch Newspapers

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the appeal was part of a resolution reached during an emergency meeting between the party’s governors and members of its National Working Committee on Sunday in Abuja.

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen at the end of the closed-door meeting, said the meeting also urged the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to intervene in resolving issues caused by the new Naira note re-design and the cashless economy policy.

