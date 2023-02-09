Today’s Headlines: G-5 Govs Split, May Endorse Different Candidates on election eve; Obi Will Not Win Election-Ned Nwoko

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

G-5 govs split, may endorse different candidates on election eve.

Photo credit: The Guardian

There are indications that the Integrity Group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also known as G-5, will disclose their stance on presidential candidates few hours to the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The group of five governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had failed to publicly endorse any of the presidential candidates in January as promised.

Other members of the group are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia). A source close to one of the governors told The Guardian that Wike and his group “strategically changed their minds” from disclosing their presidential candidate in January because of “some recent political development.”

He said: “You know they are politicians and they have to react to some unforeseen issues. But they will inform their supporters who to vote for about 24 hours to the election. Also, don’t expect them to go on air to announce it but their supporters will get the message.”

Peter Obi Will Not Win Election – Ned Nwoko.

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune)

There is nowhere the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr Peter Obi will win the forthcoming election in Nigeria, despite the huge support he receives from the youths of the nation.

This is because the candidate does not have the structure to win the election, Delta north senatorial candidate of PDP, Prince Ned Nwoko has said.

The senatorial flag bearer bemoaned the level of insecurity in the southeast region, an indication that the youths in the area were not ready for the coming election.

NAIRA SWAP DEADLINE: Governors, CSOs Differ On Supreme Court Judgement.﻿﻿

Photo credit: Leadership

Governors and some civil society organisations have expressed divergent views on the order by the Supreme Court of Nigeria restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the federal government from ending the legal tender statuses of the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes on February 10, 2023.

While the governors hailed the apex court for the ruling, describing it as a big relief for suffering Nigerians due to the currency scarcity, the CSOs said it portends danger to credible polls. The apex court made the order yesterday following the suit filed by three state governments challenging the Naira swap policy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governments of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi States had approached the Supreme Court seeking an order to stop the policy.

Ekweremadu acknowledges cheers as trial officially begins in United Kingdom.

Photo credit: The Guardian

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, acknowledged cheers from supporters moments before the judge rose for lunch at Court 5 at Old Bailey in his ongoing trial for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom.

Sporting a wine jumper on a blue shirt and what seemed to be a black jean, he sat in the dock with his wife and co-defendant, Beatrice. But a security official sat between the couple, as they listened to the Crown prosecutor conclude the opening remarks, which he started on Monday when the trial officially kicked off.

Both appeared to follow keenly and were flipping through the pages of the bundle of evidence the prosecution was referencing to the jurors. Sonia, their daughter and co-defendant, was absent. The fourth defendant, Dr Obinna Obeta, was also not in court.

