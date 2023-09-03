Today’s Headlines: Full Results: PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election; Kaduna Mosque Killings: I’ll Bring Ikara Bandits To Book — Uba Sani

FULL RESULTS: PDP Wins All 18 LGAs In Edo Council Election

Source: Channels TV

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in all 18 Local Government Areas in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday, according to results released by the state independent electoral commission.

The election was held in all the 18 local government areas of the state covering Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South senatorial districts.

Apart from the PDP, other major political parties that participated in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards include the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

See full results below:

PDP: 16077

APC: 2519

LP: 2536

O South West

APC: 5361

LP: 3216

PDP: 10,721

Total Registered: 89,897

Accredited: 21,442

Invalid: 429

(Photos Credits: Google)

Kaduna Mosque killings: I’ll Bring Ikara Bandits To Book – Uba Sani

Source: Vanguard paper

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has directed security agencies to investigate the killing by bandits of Muslim worshippers in a mosque located at Ikara Local Government Area of the state, and charged the operatives to hunt down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The Governor in a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary, described as wicked and barbaric the reported killing of innocent worshippers in a Mosque.

“He has therefore directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and go after the perpetrators.”

The visibly angry Governor vowed to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book. His Government, he said, will not rest on its oars until peace and stability is restored to every part of Kaduna State.

No minister under me had the power to approve over N25m without my consent – Obasanjo

Source: Vanguard paper

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said no member of his cabinet had the authority to approve more than N25 million without his consent when he was leading the country between 1999 and 2007.

Obasanjo said this in an exclusive interview with TheCable, while challenging the former minister of power and steel, Olu Agunloye, where he got the authority to award $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd in respect of the Mambilla Hydropower Project in 2003.

Sunrise Power is currently in arbitration with Nigeria at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Paris, France, over an alleged breach of contract by the federal government.

In the first arbitration, Sunrise demanded a compensation of $2.3 billion, claiming it had spent millions of dollars on financial and legal consultants before the contract was jettisoned.

Coups: Elders forum urges African leaders to prioritise citizens’ welfare

Source: Vanguard paper

West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has urged African leaders to put citizens’ welfare, peace, and security at the centre of governance, to consolidate democracy in the region.

Participants at the ‘State of Democracy’ webinar, organised by WAEF, an Initiative of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), gave this advice in a statement by its Communications Officer, Mr Wealth Ominabo, in Abuja.

The theme of the conversation is entitled: “Making meaning of democratic reversals in West Africa.”

The participants examined the challenges to democratic governance in the region and how best to advance democracy amid the growing trend of coups and unconstitutional change of government.

WaterGo (

)