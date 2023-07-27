Today’s Headlines: Full List Of Tinubu Mini Nominees With States, Don’t Lose Hope Kumuyi Tells NG

Full list of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees with States

Full list of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees with States

Abubakar Momoh – Edo State, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi, Ahmad Dangiwa – Katsina, Hanatu Musawa -Kastina, Uche Nnaji -Enugu, Betta Edu -Cross River, Doris Uzoka -Imo, David Umahi -Ebonyi, Nyesom Wike – Rivers, Mohamed Badaru -Jigawa

Don’t lose hope, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Addressing reporters at Ogbomoso in Oyo State to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol. Prices are going higher and higher. No. It takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something.”

According to him, it takes a person with good intentions, backed up with effective action, to deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

Tinubu Reforms Are Producing Short Term Pains For Long Term Gains (2) Tinubu Reforms Are

And I have elected to reproduce it below because the contents remain germane till date as it contains the advocacy that I have been making for the creation of an actionable development agenda in the manner that Lee Kuan Yew, one time Prime Minister of Singapore, developed a development blueprint that changed the narrative about the Asian island country.

The motivation to reproduce the article at this point in time is derived from the fact that most of my advocacy over the past few decades gel with the current policies of President Tinubu’s administration tagged Renewed Hope agenda.

In the aforementioned piece, I made the case that the battle against corruption instead of poverty by successive governments has failed. So, we must rejig our strategy and focus on fighting poverty, instead of corruption.

Mobilisation, deployment, redeployment free, says NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has urged prospective corps members, corps-producing institutions and corps members to report any infractions on the deployment and relocation policies of the scheme.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa.

According to the statement, redeployment, mobilisation and deployment of corps members were all free of charge in accordance with the deployment and relocation policies of the scheme.

The scheme, therefore, urged corps members and their institutions to report any infractions against the policies to NYSC formations across the country, its National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, or any other security agencies, for prompt action.

