Today’s Headlines: Fuel Subsidy: We Played Politics With 2012 Occupy Nigeria — Fayemi; Tinubu Arrives India Ahead Of G-20 Summit

[BREAKING] Fuel subsidy: We Played Politics With 2012 Occupy Nigeria – Fayemi

Source: Punch paper

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday, said the protest that trailed the fuel subsidy removal during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012 was due to political interests.

Fayemi said this in his keynote address delivered at a national dialogue organised to celebrate the 60th birthday celebration of the founding National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy and Fellow, Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Professor Udenta Udenta in Abuja.

The programme was attended by Jonathan, former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; former Minister of Ation, Osita Chidoka, among others.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Tinubu Arrives India Ahead Of G20 Summit

Source: Vanguard paper

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Delhi, the capital of India, where he will attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit and engage in other official meetings.

Tinubu arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at about 6:40 pm (2:10 pm Nigerian time), accompanied by some senior government officials.

Besides participating in the Summit slated to hold between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10, September 2023, Tinubu also has lined up a number of high-level meetings and engagements with other world leaders and business executives on the sidelines of the Summit.

The President is also expected to meet with the Nigerian community in India.

Earlier in a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that President Tinubu would be engaging his time in India in various meetings to attract global capital and increase foreign direct investments (FDI) to the country.

“On the sidelines of the Summit, the President will participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference.

If I Had Power I Would Have Fired Wike From PDP Long Ago – Dele Momodu

Source: Channels TV

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said he would have expelled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he had the power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday, Momodu accused Wike of trying to destroy the party, saying, “I don’t have the power, if I had power I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.”

The PDP chieftain, however, said he does not fault the ministerial appointment of Wike by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked why he would fire the former Rivers State governor from the party, Momodu replied, “Such and unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom. If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”

Our economic policies yielding results – VP Shettima

Source: Daily Post

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the economic policies of the Bola Tinubu administration are already yielding the desired results, especially with more allocations available to states from the federation accounts.

This was part of his remarks on Tuesday when he appeared as the Special Guest of Honour at the opening of the 16th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, themed “Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Empowerment: The Role of The Financial Services Industry.”

His words: “Regarding the outcomes of recent government policies and programmes, I must announce with pride that our decisions are already yielding tangible results, with both state and federal governments now enjoying more substantial allocations.

WaterGo (

)