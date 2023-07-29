Today’s Headlines: Fuel Subsidy Removal: Palliatives can’t cure our pains- Nigerians cry out, Imo SDP Chairman resigns

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Palliatives can’t cure our pains — Nigerians cry out

CITIZENS, including lawyers, human rights activists, academics, and artisans have

faulted the palliative measures put in place by some state governments to bolster the consequence of the removal of fuel subsidy on the people, saying it was a wrong strategy.

Some governments announced payment of N10,000 monthly for public sector workers, some allowances for medical personnel and occasional distribution of food to the poor and most vulnerable households as well as free bus rides for students of tertiary institutions.

In their reactions, a number of the residents insisted that it was a rip-off while others said the Federal Government should have put in place a proper plan before getting rid of fuel subsidy.

Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, two-time Minister of Education and Health, said that for any palliative option to be meaningful, it should not be selective but one that would impact everybody.

He argued that the effects of fuel subsidy removal “is on everybody” irrespective of one’s socio-economic status, hence, nobody should be discriminated against in government palliatives.

“The effects of fuel subsidy removal are on every citizen. So, the government should think of cushioning plans that everybody will benefit from.”

Professor Madubuike blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for hastily removing fuel subsidies without any ready action plan to cushion the effects of the removal.

He said that the savings from the fuel subsidy should be evenly distributed to benefit all citizens irrespective of their class because everybody gets the heat of the subsidy removal.

Imo SDP Chairman resigns

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, has resigned his position.

Okaforanyanwu announced his resignation while speaking with newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoroanyanwu’s resignation is coming barely three months before the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo.

He gave reasons for his resignation to include abnormalities happening in the party orchestrated by the national leadership of the party adding that he was also resigning membership of the party.

He also said that he was resigning alongside the entire state executive members and State Working Committee (SWC).

“I cannot continue to associate myself with failures because I am not a failure.

“ I decided to extricate myself from the party to find a better political lining in the state”, he said. (NAN)

Don’t Send Nigerians To Early Graves’, HURIWA Tackles FG, Says No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest

Civil rights advocacy group, Hu­man Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), on Friday, tackled the Federal Government for describing it as illegal and in contempt of court, the notice of protest and action declared by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is on a mission to send the Nigerian masses to their ear­ly graves with its anti-poor pol­icies.

The group said emphatically that no court order must be al­lowed to stop the nationwide in­dustrial action of the NLC sched­uled for August 2, 2023.

The group said that the only thing that can stop the planned protest is for the gov­ernment to grant the demands of the labour union.

HURIWA fur­ther warned the NLC that should it capitulate to the judicial black­mail of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will mark the end of the acceptance of the Nigerian Labour Congress by the masses because they will automatically be deemed as saboteurs.

The NLC had issued a sev­en-day ultimatum to the Tinubu administration to reverse “all an­ti-poor” people policies including the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.

The labour union also said since the President’s “subsidy is gone forever” speech, “the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone”.

Police Arrest Six Robbery Suspects In Osun

The Osun State Police Command has arrested six robbery suspects along the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kehinde Longe, said upon receiving a distress call that armed robbers were robbing motorists on the Osun/Ile-Ife highway in the night, policemen at Osun Division Police Headquarters engaged the robbers in gun duel.

He said, “The policemen eventually overpowered the armed robbers and arrested some of them while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

At the police headquarters in Osogbo, where they were paraded, one of the suspects said the struggle to feed and survive forced him to join the robbery gang.

Destiny Ogbona-Monday said he was jobless and needed to survive.

The Commissioner of Police said they would be prosecuted in court.

