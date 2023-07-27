Today’s Headlines: Fuel Subsidy Removal: Nigerians Are Dying CSO Tells Tinubu; Niger: Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerians are dying, CSO tells Tinubu

Nigerians at a national discussion on the impact of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja on Thursday said that hardship and suffering have increased across the country, they added that many are dying owing to exacerbating effect of the policy.

On that note, the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government to urgently setup mechanisms to engage stakeholders in view to finding workable solutions that would mitigate the hardships trailing the removal of subsidy.

Executive Director CTA, Faith Nwadishi, made the call and went on to say that the hasty nature of the removal of fuel subsidy is already impacting negatively on Nigerians because of the inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Election review: We are open to suggestions for improvement – INEC

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will continue to welcome suggestions that will improve future elections and Nigeria’s electoral process.

Yakubu made the statement in Abuja on Wednesday at the commission’s meeting with media executives on the review of how the 2023 general elections were conducted.

He lauded media practitioners for their contributions to the improvement of Nigeria’s electoral system, especially in information dissemination and sensitization of citizens on election processes.

The chairman noted that while there were many positive aspects of the general election, there were also several challenges.

Presidential aspirant, NEXIM Bank director, youngest nominee… 7 women on Tinubu’s ministerial list

President Bola Tinubu sent the list of his ministerial nominees to the senate on Thursday; of the 28 names sent, seven of them are women.

This means that women represent 25 percent of the ministerial nominees as currently constituted.

In 2019, former president Muhammadu Buhari also appointed seven women to his cabinet, but they were seven out of 42, representing 17 percent of the total cabinet.

President Tinubu is expected to send a supplementary list to the senate to meet up with necessary constitutional requirements.

