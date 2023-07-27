Today’s Headlines: Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerians are dying, CSO tells Tinubu; Don’t lose hope, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerians are dying, CSO tells Tinubu

Nigerians at a national discussion on the impact of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja on Thursday said that hardship and suffering have increased across the country, they added that many are dying owing to exacerbating effect of the policy.

On that note, the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government to urgently setup mechanisms to engage stakeholders in view to finding workable solutions that would mitigate the hardships trailing the removal of subsidy.

Executive Director CTA, Faith Nwadishi, made the call and went on to say that the hasty nature of the removal of fuel subsidy is already impacting negatively on Nigerians because of the inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

Don’t lose hope, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Addressing reporters at Ogbomoso in Oyo State to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol. Prices are going higher and higher. No. It takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something.”

According to him, it takes a person with good intentions, backed up with effective action, to deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

FG urges Nigerians to consider bicycles for transportation

AS part of efforts to promote a cleaner environment and healthy lifestyle, the Federal Ministry of Transportation has encouraged Nigerians to consider bicycles as alternative means of commuting.

The Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Musa Ibrahim, who stated this at the one-day stakeholders sensitisation meeting held in Abuja, said the idea is to enhance and heighten the importance of cycling in Nigeria as it will obviously lead to a drop in road crash incidences.

Ibrahim noted that the stakeholders sensitisation meeting is in consonance with the World Bicycle Day that is marked annually on June 3 through a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution.

Speaking further, the Director noted that proponents have equally encouraged the use of bicycles as a means of eradicating poverty, furthering sustainable development, strengthening education, including physical education, for children and young people; promoting health, preventing disease, and facilitating social inclusion.

Suspend Plan To Increase School Fees—Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has urged the authorities of federal universities across the country to “immediately suspend the plan to increase tuition and school fees especially because the majority of the people have been pauperised as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.”

Falana made the call in a statement signed by Tayo Soyemi on behalf of Falana and Falana Chambers on Thursday.

The senior lawyer said, “Since the federal government has not lifted the 1975 policy which abolished the payment of tuition fees in federal tertiary institutions, the federal universities lack the power to impose astronomical tuition fees on students.”

“The payment of school fees in junior secondary schools is illegal as Section 2 of the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act and Section 15 of the Child’s Rights Act have imposed a legal obligation on the federal and state governments to provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for every child from primary to junior secondary level.

