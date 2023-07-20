Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price: Stop Attacking Tinubu, Wait For Palliatives — Onanuga Tells Nigerians, Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

Fuel Price: Stop Attacking Tinubu, Wait For Palliatives—Onanuga Tells Nigerians

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaign, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience amidst the recent increase in fuel prices.

Daily Trust reports that condemnation has continued to trail the recent petrol price increase from N540 to N617 per litre.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Onanuga cautioned against making intemperate attacks on the Tinubu-led administration in response to the fuel price hike.

He emphasized the need for patience and understanding, as the entire nation is collectively facing the impact of the fuel price increase.

Trump quietly adds new attorney to January 6 legal team

Former President Donald Trump has quietly added a new criminal defense attorney to his legal team as he faces a potential indictment in the federal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Source: CNN

Attorney John Lauro, who has also represented Trump attorneys Christina Bobb and Alina Habba, is joining the team and will be working alongside Todd Blanche, several sources told CNN. Lauro will be solely focused on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election and was part of the team attempting to find out whether others in Trump’s orbit received target letters after Trump did Sunday night.

Lauro will be solely focused on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election and was part of the team attempting to find out whether others in Trump’s orbit received target letters after Trump did Sunday night.

Pro-Tinubu Protesters Storm National Assembly

Photos Credits: Punch paper

Protesters in support of the fuel removal on Thursday cause a bit of disruption at the National Assembly’s main entrance popularly known as Mopol gate.

The protesters noted that they decided to hit the street to show solidarity with the President, Bola Tinubu, over the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the protesters, the president made the right decision by removing the ‘canker worm’ that has eaten deep into the economy.

The President had during his inaugural speech on May 29, declared that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime as the current 2023 budget he glimpsed does not contain it.

Reps To Probe Max Air Contaminated Fuel Incident

Photo credit: channels television

The House of Representatives is set to investigate the incident of contaminated fuel observed in a Max Air plane.

This followed a motion of urgent importance by Tunji Olawuyi, a member representing Ekiti/Isin/Oke-Ero and Irepodun Federal Constituency. The Nigerian Civil Ation Authority (NCAA) had on July 12, 2023 suspended the airline’s domestic operations, citing contamination of Jet A1 fuel, amongst other reasons.

Venomnews (

)