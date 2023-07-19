Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price Renewed Shege, Buhari Warned Us–Atiku’s Aide; Ukachukwu Hails Umeh At 61

Fuel Price Renewed Shege, Buhari Warned Us–Atiku’s Aide

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has faulted the Federal Government over the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Bwala lamented that Nigerians are going through renewed ‘shege’ with the sudden hike in the pump price of fuel.

He wondered why Nigerians are forced to buy fuel at the international market price while workers are not paid the international minimum wage.

Tweeting, Bwala said former President Muhammadu Buhari warned Nigerians when he was seen trekking around Daura, Katsina State, a few days ago.

According to Bwala: “We are forced to buy the fuel at the international market price, but are our workers paid the international minimum wage rate? Is our living conditions equal to international standards? The last time IBB implemented the world bank or IMF structural adjustment program, Nigeria went into world bank or IMF slave market.

The other day Buhari was speaking to us through parables when he was trekking in the street of Daura instead of driving. But we didn’t get the message. We are about to experience renewed shege walahi.

Ukachukwu Hails Umeh At 61

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District Victor Umeh has been described as a man of impeccable character, integrity and an astute legislator.

In a statement marking Umeh’s birthday, Dr Okoye Ukachukwu, a public affairs analyst said that Senator Victor Umeh who turns 61 on 19th July 2023, will add value to the 10th Senate, the most diversified Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since the return of democracy on 29th May 1999, comprising eight political parties.

Federal Govt To Review Workers’ Salary, Akpabio Assures

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerian workers of the readiness of the government to review the salaries of its workers as a move towards cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The President of the Senate gave the assurance when he received the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and members of the National Assembly from the State, on a courtesy visit.

Akpabio also noted that the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was to address corruption in the Petroleum sector, adding that the decision was the beginning of fighting corruption in the system.

Don’t Use 2022 Supplementary Budget For Palliatives, CSO Tells Tinubu

A Civil society organisation, Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has faulted the demand by President Bola Tinubu that the National Assembly should amend the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to make provisions for N500 million to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

It also berated the federal lawmakers for acceding to the president’s request, warning that drawing funds for the palliatives from the supplementary budget has negative implications on the rule of law and due process insisting that it could make investors lose confidence on Nigeria.

The president had recently sought and got the National Assembly’s approval to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to spend N500billion as palliatives and other capital expenditure to cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

The total size of the 2022 supplementary budget is N819billion, out of which N705billion is allocated to the federal ministry of works and housing while N69bn is for the ministry of agriculture.

