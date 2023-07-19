Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price Increment Beginning Of Hard Times Says LP, Atiku’s Aid Hails Tinubu, Narrates Encounter With El-Rufai, Fayemi

Fuel Price Increment Beginning Of Hard Time Says LP

The Labour Party (LP) has condemned the new increment in petrol prices in the country, saying the situation is the beginning of hard times for Nigerians.

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to realise that the price of petrol had been adjusted at fuel stations across the country, including those of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). While NNPCL adjusted the pump price from N540 to N617 per litre, other filling stations sell the essential commodity at a higher amount.

Reacting to the situation, the opposition party said Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government.

In a statement on Tuesday, LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the party warned Nigerians against voting for the government of All Progressives Congress for continuity.

Atiku’s Aid Hails Tinubu, Narrates Encounter With El-Rufai, Fayemi

Daniel Bwala, an aide of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has hailed his principal’s rival in the keenly contested election whose outcome is being challenged in court.

Bwala, a former member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), joined the PDP in the heat of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu.

While reacting to the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the APC, Bwala said Tinubu and the Yorubas do not play politics of bitterness.

Bwala mocked Adamu over his resignation as chairman of the ruling party, saying life should be taken easy.

Embrace Modest Lifestyles To Show Solidarity With Masses, Sultan-led Group, JNI Tells Nigerian Leaders

An Islamic organisation, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged leaders to embrace modest lifestyles to demonstrate solidarity with the Nigerian masses.

The Sultan of Sokoto is considered the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria.

His message comes as Nigerian Muslims celebrate the New Hijra Year 1445AH, which begins today, Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the JNI Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu.

Adamawa REC: Court rejects extending order stopping prosecution of Yunusa Ari

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has declined to extend its interim order seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

The court declined the interim order, pending the hearing and determination of a motion filed by Senator Aishatu Dahiru, otherwise known as Binani.

INEC is seeking the prosecution of the suspended REC for declaring Senator Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election on April 15, 2023 while vote counting was still ongoing.

