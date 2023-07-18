Today’s Headlines: Fuel Price Increases To N617 Per Litre In Abuja, Emefiele: Lawyers file contempt charge against DSS, DG

Fuel Price Increases To N617 Per Litre In Abuja

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The price of petrol has increased to about N617 per litre, DAILY POST reports.

A visit by DAILY POST to NNPC filling stations along the Kubwa expressway and Utako in Abuja confirmed that the price has now been adjusted from N539 to N617 per litre.

Speaking with DAILY POST in an interview on Tuesday, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, confirmed the development.

According to him, fuel prices will continue fluctuating depending on market forces.

“That is the regime we are in with removing fuel subsidies. The prices will continue to fluctuate based on market forces and the changes in Dollar in the foreign exchange market. That is why we are pushing for an alternative to fuel”, he stated.

The development comes amid speculation of an upward review of fuel pump prices nationwide.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Emefiele Lawyers File Contempt Charge Against DSS

Photos Credits: Punch paper

A group of human rights lawyers have commenced contempt proceedings against the Director General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, over alleged disobedience to multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the release of the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from custody of the agency.

They have filed a contempt charge seeking to commit the DSS chief to prison in line with provisions of the law on violation of lawful order of a competent court.

Form 48, which is the notification of consequences of disobedience to a court order, and Form 49, which seeks to commit an alleged contemnor to prison, were filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on Monday.

The lawyers led by Maxwell Opara and Barrister Abdulazeez Tijani, prayed the court to commit DSS DG to prison until he purges himself of the contempt.

Gov Otti Seeks Military Collaboration To Curb Insecurity In Abia

Photos Credits: Independent Nigeria

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said he was seeking collaboration with the Armed Forc­es in order to curb insecurity in the state.

The governor stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.- Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagba­ja, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The governor noted that he was at the Defence Headquar­ters to congratulate the new Army chief and also to seek his ties in order to curb insecurity in Abia State.

Anambra: Police arrest 11 suspects for rape, defilement in one week

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, said the command has arrested and detained 11 suspects in various cases of rape and defilement reported in the last one week.

In a statement issued on Monday in Awka by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman, the CP decried the rate of moral decadence in the society.

He urged parents to pay greater attention to things their children were exposed to.

“On July 11, an obscene video clip that went viral showed a young lady, aged 19, being gang raped by a group of boys. Investigation revealed that the incident happened at Orama-etiti, Anam in Anambra West Local Government Area.

“The police at Otuocha collaborated with the local vigilance group in the area to arrest six suspects involved in the criminal act.

