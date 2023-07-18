Today’s Headlines: Fuel price climbs to N617 per litre; Abia uncovers 2,300 ghost workers

Fuel price climbs to N617 per litre

The price of Petrol has increased to about N617 per litre, Daily Trust can confirm.

A visit to an NNPC filling station in the Central area of Abuja by this reporter confirmed that the fuel price has now been adjusted from N539 to N617 per litre.

Another Customer who confirmed this development to Daily Trust simply said It is true, I just bought at N617 per liter,

The immediate reason could not be ascertained but it is not unconnected to the recent projections by oil marketers that fuel price will hit N700 per litre soon.

Abia uncovers 2,300 ghost workers

﻿The Abia State Government says it has discovered 2,300 ghosts in its payroll system and weeded them out, thus saving over N220m on monthly wage bill.

The state said the ghost workers were detected following ongoing verification of civil servants in the state.

The Abia State Accountant General, Deaconess Njum Onyemenam, stated this in Umuahia, the state capital, on Monday.

Onyemenam, who spoke after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said that the verification exercise was still ongoing.

Ogun APC fumes over PDP ultimatum to Police over vote buying

Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday reacted to the 72-hour ultimatum demanded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the police to publish the Situation Report (SITREPs) on allegation of vote buying levelled against it and its governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun, during the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

The APC in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, warned the PDP to be man enough to face the criminal charges preferred against it and its defeated governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu by the federal government and desist from wasting the court’s time.

The PDP’s state chairman, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele had on Monday addressed a press conference wherein he gaver the 72-hour ultimatum to the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, stressing that his party was getting uncomfortable with the reluctance of the police to release to the public, the report of an allegation of vote buying levelled against APC and Governor Abiodun.

TETFund raises the alarm over activities of fraudsters

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has raised the alarm over recent surge in the activities of fraudsters impersonating its activities.

Its acting director of public affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a press statement yesterday, said it was witnessing myriads of fraudulent attempts and malicious allegations by some unscrupulous individuals and groups.

He said, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has in recent times witnessed a surge in the activities of fraudulent individuals and groups who devise all sorts of means to defraud stakeholders and unsuspecting members of the public in the name of the Fund.

