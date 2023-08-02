Today’s Headlines: Fuel Hike: Tinubu has declared war on Nigerians – NLC; Make history, remove Tinubu – Atiku urges Tribunal

Tinubu has declared war on Nigerians – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has strongly criticized the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and other perceived anti-poor policies, describing them as weapons of war against Nigerian workers and the masses. In an address delivered at a four-day program for NLC state council leaders in the south, held in Lagos, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, stated that the Nigerian state had declared war on the working people and masses of the country.

Ajaero, represented by Prince Adewale Adeyanju, the Deputy President of Congress and President-General of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, called on trade union leaders not to abandon the Nigerian people and workers to their fate. He emphasized the need for labor leaders to unite in the struggle for the protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and people, expressing hope that one day, the workers would reclaim their natural rights that have been violated by employers and the government.

“That, clearly shows that the Nigerian State from all corners is clearly at war with the people and workers. They have mounted pressure on the people at all fronts and have robbed the people repeatedly even when the people have turned the other cheek refusing to acknowledge that governance must go hand in hand with social justice if it is to have any meaning.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, urged the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to nullify the February 25 presidential election in which President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), while presenting his final address, said the fact that no presidential election had been nullified in the past should not stop the tribunal from removing Tinubu. He insisted that the glitches experienced in the transmission of results during the presidential poll were deliberate to allow manipulation and provided enough grounds for the court to nullify Tinubu’s election.

Uche also argued that Tinubu should be disqualified on the strength of the American court judgment in which his name featured in a forfeiture and money laundering case, involving $460,000. Uche said with the facts presented before the court by the PDP and Atiku, the court should either remove Tinubu from office or order a rerun election.

﻿SubsidyProtests: Kwara workers to begin protest

Workers in Kwara State on Wednesday are ready to begin the protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The protesting workers were seen on Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday morning.

The PUNCH reports that policemen have been deployed to strategic locations in Ilorin to maintain peace during the workers protest.

This is coming as the NLC and its members have commenced a nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy.

UK, NGX partner to increase investment

The United Kingdom, through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, has announced a partnership with the Nigerian Exchange Limited to boost investment in sustainable development.

The partnership vehicle is the Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures.

MOBILIST supports investment solutions to deliver large and sustainable capital flows needed to realise developing countries’ development and climate ambitions.

This initiative invests capital, delivers technical assistance, conducts research and builds partnerships to catalyse investment in newly listed products.

The partnership was disclosed by the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, during the closing-gong ceremony held on the floor of the NGX on Tuesday.

Cleverly noted that NGX, through its activities had an attractive force to attract investment.

