Today’s Headlines: Fuel Hike: NLC Threatens Fresh Strike; Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

Fuel hike: NLC threatens fresh strike

Photo Credit: Punch paperThe Organised Labour has vowed to proceed with a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country, should there be another increase in Petrol Pump price from the existing 617 naira, which it describes as “illegal”.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, gave the notification on Monday, at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where organised labour also warned against undermining the demands of the unio

The PUNCH had earlier reported that oil marketers on Sunday indicated that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/lite and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest birthday greetings to a former Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, as he marks his 75th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, joined the celebrant’s family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life defined by remarkable accomplishments and an unwavering focus on human capacity development and political mentorship.

Recognising Governor Odili’s longstanding commitment to public service through his mentorship of future leaders across Nigeria as well as his uncanny ability to galvanise diverse groups of people together to achieve common objectives, the President affirmed that these qualities have distinguished him as a prominent leader and statesman.

I retired from IBB regime to preserve my integrity – Odigie-Oyegun

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A former governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has disclosed that his refusal to compromise as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the military regime led to his early retirement at the age of 48 years.

Odigie-Oyegun made this revelation on Saturday in his closing remarks at the formal commissioning of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, an institution named after him by the Edo State government to celebrate his 84th birthday and 19 years of meritorious service as a civil servant at the federal level.

Odigie-Oyegun said, “I was bold to tell the military what I wanted as a Permanent Secretary to ensure I don’t get into trouble. The Ibrahim Babangida regime then posted me to various ministries, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“The first thing the military did was send me a list of people to be retired but I am not the one to retire them but write to the Public Service Commission with reasons. I sat with my commissioner, an Armond Commander in the military, who could not tell me what these people did but said the instructions were from the Supreme Headquarters.

“Three military officers were appointed by the IBB regime to supervise the different import licences and I was told that I would be the one to sign all the import licences but I politely refused. I told them I couldn’t do that because I was not responsible for it and where I come from, we don’t behave this way.

Crisis: Ruling houses warn Ondo LG against disobeying court order

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Four ruling houses at Ode Erinje community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State have appealed to the state’s acting governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to wade into the kingship tussle in the community, as some officials of the local government allegedly planned to impose a monarch on the people of the town.

The stool of the town became vacant after the demise of the late Oba Simeon Akinlalu, who joined his ancestors in 2016.

The four ruling houses – the Ijaye, Alara, Gbogurun and Akinyemohun- alleged that the council and some warrant chiefs in the community planned to impose obaship candidate despite the court orders that restrained them.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Prince Aduwo, Ebunola Agbede and Daisi Alara and made available to our correspondent on Monday.

Adeleke hosts Women’s W’Cup stars Ajibade, Imuran

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday hosted Super Falcons duo Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran in Ede, his hometown, after their outing at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria exited the tournament last week, after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat against England in the round of 16.

Both Ajibade and Imuran were among the players who returned to the country after Nigeria’s ouster.

A video of the Governor dancing with the two players first went viral on Sunday before the Osun helmsman tweeted about hosting the two players, who are from the state.

