Today’s Headlines: Fuel Crisis Won’t Stop My Victory- Tinubu, Obi Nollywood Actor Can’t Win Election – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fuel Crisis Won’t Stop My Victory-Tinubu

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the fuel and cash crisis orchestrated to hurt his campaign will not stop his victory on February 25.

He spoke in Osogbo capital of Osun State where thousands of residents received his campaign train.

The jubilant residents, members of APC and supporters thronged to the venue of the campaign, Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo Old garage to give Tinubu a rousing welcome.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi Nollywood Actor Can’t Win Election

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is a Nollywood actor, adding that the former governor of Anambra State lacks the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai said this when he appeared on Journalists’ Hangout on TVC, monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

When asked about the polls predicting Obi’s victory, the Kaduna governor said most of them were designed to have a high margin of error.

Atiku Desperate To Become President – Aisha

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Barely 23 days to the presidential election, Nigerian social critic, Aisha Yesufu, has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is desperate to become president.

This was contained in a post her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that Atiku had in an interview on BBC Hausa Service said he was in talks with two presidential candidates, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

Osun Agog For Tinubu – Shettima Campaign

Osun state residents, especially All Progressives Congress, APC’s, supporters thronged Freedom Park, in Osogbo, the state capital to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Though, Asiwaju is yet to arrive the venue, the place, located in the heart of the town is already filled to brim with party supporters and residents that want to have a glimpse of the candidate, as well as his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Women, youths, political groups and students groups were among those at the venue waiting for Tinubu and Shettima’s arrival.

We’ll Destroy, Rebuild PDP – Umukoro To NNPP

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Victor Umukoro has said he and others like him would destroy the party and rebuild it for a better Nigeria.

He was addressing the Delta South Senatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, Omatseye Nesiama at a town hall meeting organized by the NNPP in Warri.

He said, “I am a PDP member. I am a member of the PDP that’s my saying enough is enough. We will destroy this PDP and rebuild the PDP for a new Nigeria.

S’Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Oyetola’s Participation

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party seeking the disqualification of the immediate-past governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, in the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Federal High Court had in a judgment on September 30, 2022, nullified the participation of Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi in the governorship election on the grounds that their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting Chairman of APC, who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Bun

Justice Nwite’s judgment was set aside by the Court of Appeal, Abuja in a judgment in December, a decision the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

Gisthour (

)